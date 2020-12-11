Grades, Remaining Needs for Tennessee’s 2021 Defensive Recruiting Class Ahead of Early Signing Period

We are now less than a week from the early signing period beginning on December 16th, and Tennessee's class has suffered several key setbacks in the past few days with de-commitments coming from Hudson Wolfe, Terrence Lewis and Damarius McGhee, all of which were guys the Vols wanted to keep in their 2021 class. There is the possibility of more movement, mutual and unwanted, ahead of the period, so we will take this article to grade each defensive position group (in terms of long-term fit/need at Tennessee) and discuss their remaining needs. The recruits listed as athletes will be including in this article as well.

Defensive Backs

We started with the skill players on offensive yesterday, and Tennessee graded out fairly well, but that is not the case today. Tennessee has some nice pieces in this class, but they still failed to land the marquee guy they needed. After being in the driver's seat for Nyland, the Vols were unable to seal the deal, and they are left once again without an elite cornerback. They have to find answers here, and they have sent out numerous offers. I expect this position group to grow over the next two months. I like the upside of Christian Charles, as he reminds me a lot of Trevon Flowers coming out of high school. He is highly intelligent, ready to adapt, and he could flourish under Jeremy Pruitt. Deshawn Rucker is another guy Tennessee is excited about, and rightfully so. Rucker can plug and play various position for the Vols, and he is a guy they desperately need to hang on to. Edwin White is another downhill safety the Vols added, and he is a guy that could have success on Rocky Top, but Tennessee has had no trouble with run support, it has been their ability to defend, and White may not be ready to make an instant impact on that front just yet. Elsewhere, Tennessee holds commitments from two athletes in Elijah Howard and Kaemen Marley. Both are dynamic and can make an impact in Knoxville, but their future position is unclear. I like Marley to play all over the field, and I can see Howard as a serviceable Nickel corner and special teams asset. It is hard to knock the group given the unknowns about these two because they would add value to it for sure. Tennessee still needs to add another corner to close this class, or they will have to hit big on the transfer market.

Grade: C

Linebackers

Or should I say Linebacker? Aaron Willis is the lone commitment here for the Vols, and he has all of the makings of being another special player in the middle. In fact, I could see him finding the field very early in Knoxville. The grade given to this group is not indicative of Willis's ability, it is just the overall effort for Tennessee on the recruiting trail, and the Vols have struggled mightily here. They lost Terrence Lewis, which many expected, but they are having no success elsewhere. They continue to court Trevin Wallace, but they are trailing several others for the former Boston College commitment. Michigan won the battle for Junior Colson, and Smael Mondon opted for Georgia leaving Tennessee with only one big fish in the boat, Willis. The Vols are going to have to find another guy to add to this room before NSD in February. Willis is a great piece to have, but he needs a supporting cast around him. Marley could find time here as well, or even offense because he is that skilled, so we will see where he fits, and I do think he is a early-impact, long-term player, but this group cannot be graded on hypotheticals.

Grade: C-

Edge Rushers

Again, or should I say, edge rusher? Dylan Brooks is the lone edge rusher commit in this class, and he is a high ceiling type of player. Brooks has only improved his frame and conditioning, and he should find early success in Knoxville. The Vols lost Kivon Bennett to a dismissal, and they could see Morven Joseph move to inside linebacker next fall, depending on how this class shakes out. Tennessee continues to court JuCo edge rusher Byron Young, and they are a factor. They need to land another player in this class, and Travali Price has always been high on their board. He would be a big get to flip from North Carolina State, who won him over from multiple other schools because of their courtship with his brother. The Vols still have plenty of options here, and again, like Willis, this grade is not indicative of Brooks, but this group needs at least one more name added to it.

Grade: C-

Defensive Line

Tennessee missed on their top targets at this position, and they are fading with Tywone Malone, their top remaining target. They did have success in landing Isaac Washington and KaTron Evans early on, and they will bring a different edge to the room. A recent addition from Amari McNeill gives them three commitments, but they still need another serviceable body in the class. I like McNeill's upside and athleticism, but I am not sure he is ready to contribute early, and frankly, this group as a whole may not be. Washington did not have football this fall, and Evans played a limited schedule, so only time will tell how much that impacts them. I like the potential in this group, but I do not see early impact, which is what Tennessee needs the most.

Grade: C