In-State Prospect, Top Vols Priority Sets Commitment Date

One of Tennessee's top targets has set a commitment date. 2021 Pearl Cohn (Tenn.) star prospect William Griffin-Parker has been a long-time Tennessee target, and he is a key prospect at a major position of need. Griffin-Parker's versatility allows Tennessee flexibility as he could play as an offensive or defensive lineman, however, he currently projects as an offensive tackle.

Parker announced via Twitter today, he will make a decision on September 4th.

Last month, Griffin-Parker told VR2 on SI, "I am focusing on Florida, Kentucky, Bama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Louisville. Those are the schools that are prioritizing me and talking to me about life more than football."

He added on how COVID-19 altered his process by saying, "it changed my recruitment a lot. Schools just tried to show me how they wanted to build a relationship with me. Every coach has been super cool and nice, and I like it. It was alright, even though I did not get to take visits."

He would go on to say about the intensity picking up, "it sparked up pretty fast. At first, I was having a phone situation, so I was zooming coaches off the computer. They would have to email, so every day, I would get an email from another coach saying Zoom meeting today at 3. It was alright."

At the time, Parker broke down each contender. Below is an update on each one.

On Florida, he said, "last year they had to revamp their offense when they started throwing the ball all over teams. So, that is big, just knowing it is a pass-first offense. They are telling me if you come in and get a lot of playing time, there is going to be a lot of tape and recognition there for you with going to the pros. They are always on me and talk to me a lot."

On Louisville, Parker said, "it is not that far, and it had a homey feel to it when I went on my unofficial. Louisville is a place that wins. They have had two tackles in the last few years selected high. Their quarterback and running back would be there if I come, so that is another big thing. They always do well in their conference, so that is why I like them a lot."

On Kentucky, he said, "that is a school that is very fun. It is a fun program. They have a lot going on. It is a place that I think any kid would like to be. It is a fun environment. They are some crazy fun coaches to be around, and I think it would be good to be coached by them."

On Georgia, Parker said, "it is a lot of gurus there. Guys that know how to get you to the next level. They have some of the most highly decorated lineman, and they dominate you. They are O-line U right now, so that is why I like them a lot.

On his dream school growing up, Alabama, Parker said, "that is my dream school. That is a school I wanted to go when I started playing football and getting offers. That is a school growing up as a kid, I always had elephants, and I was walking around saying, 'roll tide.' I have family there, too. My grandad is from there, so that is somewhere I have always dreamed about going to."

On the in-state Vols, he added, "it is on the come up. It is very booming right now. It has a lot of upsides. It is a good situation for any offensive lineman coming in. You have both of your tackles possibly leaving after I get there, so you have a tackle spot open. That is what you dream of when choosing a school. Who wouldn't want the chance to play right away? That is the craziest group of coaches that recruit me. They are a funny group of guys, and they are coming after me hard.

Parker said on staying close to home and playing for the Vols, "it is very nice to think about being a state hero. That is something you dream about too. You are right down the street, everybody, all your old teachers, anybody can come an see you play. That is what I like about that."

SI All-American wrote about Griffin-Parker -- Bottom Line: Griffin is going to be a year two or three starter, but when everything is cleaned up from the technique, hips, and body composition, it’s going to get very scary for defenders because he’s just so strong. His ability to potentially play more than one spot on the line could accelerate his debut at the next level.

Tennessee currently holds commitments from 23 prospects in the 2021 class, but only one commitment from an offensive lineman.