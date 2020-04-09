Volunteer Country
Nation's top 2021 CB has Vols Among Favorite Schools

Matthew Ray

2021 five-star defensive back, Tony Grimes, released his top list of schools today, and there were a few shake-ups to the lists. Grimes previously top schools list consisted of thirteen schools, and the Vols were not featured, however, on his new list of eight, they are.

Despite being left off the initial list, Tennessee has continued to work on the elite DB from Virginia. Jeremy Pruitt and Derrick Ansley's history with elite defensive backs is something that appeals to Grimes. He told VR2 on SI, in a previous interview, "Coach Pruitt and his history with DBs help  because I’m a DB, and he has coached amazing DBs as well, so he knows what it takes."

Tennesee landed elite DB Keshawn Lawrence in the 2019 cycle, but Grimes is on a different level than even Lawrence. He is rated as the top cornerback in the country and the 7th overall prospect, according to 247 Sports. He is the type of recruit that Ansley and Pruitt landed at Alabama on a consistent basis. Could Grimes be the first at Tennessee? Only time will tell, but the Vols certainly have made a move in his recruitment.

Tennessee's current players have been active with Grimes' on social media today, as it is his birthday. Recruiting him to Rocky Top to be a part of the 2021 class. You can see a couple of those below.

featured image via burntoragenation.com

