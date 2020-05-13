Four-Star In-State WR Taylor Groves 'Feels Like a Priority for Tennessee', Talks Recruitment and More

While the virtual recruiting trail has been more than kind to Jeremy Pruitt and his staff these last couple of weeks for the 2021 class, the 2022 class has yet to receive a commitment. There’s no reason for concern though, It’s still very early and the Vols have the attention of a lot of talented guys. One of those is Taylor Groves. Groves is a wide receiver at East Robertson High School in Cross Plains.

VR2 recently talked to Taylor about his recruitment and the impact COVID-19 has had on it. Groves said the only thing that has changed is the ability to take visits, but he’s not worried about that because he still stays in contact with schools that are recruiting him.

As far as schools that are recruiting him, when asked how his early recruitment was going and which of those schools were making him feel like a priority. “It’s been amazing, and I’ve enjoyed every moment of it,” Groves said, “Tennessee is definitely making me feel like a priority, as well as Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and some of the schools I’ve been in contact with in the PAC-12 and Big 12.”

Groves then explained what was appealing about Tennessee. “What appeals to me about Tennessee is how close of a family they are. They have done an outstanding job at recruiting this class, and it has really caught my eye.” He then said, “Staying home to rep my state would be nice. My family all lives here, so it would be nice.”

Communication has not been an issue for Groves and Tennessee. “I talked to Coach Pruitt and Coach Tee Martin last week, and they believe I can be one of the top guys in my class.”

When asked if there were any major factors in his recruitment, Groves said, “I want to come in and be a factor at the school. I want that school to feel like home and a tight family, as well as have a tight relationship with coaches.”

Groves said when asked what is something people need to know about Taylor Groves. “People should know that I’m going to come in and do whatever I have to do to win. People should also know that I’m a great leader.”

Groves is a big target for Jeremy Pruitt and staff in the 2022 class. At 6’2 185, he possesses the speed and hands to make an impact at whatever school he chooses to play at.