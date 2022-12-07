Heupel, Halzle Make In-Home Visit With Elite QB Commit Nico Iamaleavea

The recruiting contact period is open and coaches across the country are on the road visiting targets and commits in the 2023 class. On Tuesday night, Tennessee's Head Coach Josh Heupel and Quarterbacks Coach Joey Halzle ended their night in California for an in-home visit with elite signal-caller Nico Iamaleava.

Iamaleava's dad shared a photo on his Instagram story of the family with the two coaches and said, "Thanks for the awesome home visit Coach "Hype" & Coach Joey"

Iamaleava has been committed to the Vols since March, and he has continued to make cross-country trips to see his future home. Despite his firm commitment, other schools have continued to reach out for arguably the nation's top prospect.

“My pops has all my accounts, so he sees all the schools that hit me and he kind of handles all that,” Iamaleava told Volunteer Country in October. “They are still getting in my inbox but nothing is going to come of that. I’m locked in, man.”

Iamaleava plans to be in Knoxville for on-campus bowl practices later this month which will allow him the opportunity to get a jump start on his career as a Vol.

Iamaleava has been pivotal as a peer-recruiter for the Vols, and he continues play a big hand in helping build the class.

“It feels great,” Iamaleava said in October of seeing his commitment pay off. “I was telling everybody that when I committed people had a lot of why’s and I told them what the coaching staff told me and they have pretty much held up their word from when I committed. It’s exciting to see what they are doing with this class and I can’t wait to see what they do with our class.”