2023 Skyridge (Utah) linebacker Tausili Akana made his way to Knoxville today for his second look at Tennessee. Shortly after the visit, the 6'4", 225lb standout linebacker discussed the trip with Volunteer Country.

"I enjoyed it," Akana said of the visit to Tennessee. "I got to sit down and talk with the coaches. I liked seeing the new facility and how it is going to help the team."

"I got to talk with Coach Chop and Coach Ek the most," he said of the conversation with the coaching staff. "They pretty much walked me through what they seeing me playing in their defense, and how I can impact the team if I was to come to Tennessee.

Tennessee sees Akana as a stand-up edge rusher who can rush the passer but also drop into coverage.

"I definitely see the energy from him," Akana said of Ekeler. "I would say I have communicated with him and Chop the most during my recruitment. They have mainly just told me they like my leadership and the way I play."

Another big reason that Akana has been more interested in Tennessee of late is his growing relationship with Vols quarterback commitment Nico Iamaleava.

"So, Nico and I met at the Polynesian combine," Akana said of this. "Ever since that, we have kind of just stuck together. We are always keeping in touch. Today, he texted me and told me to take it all in and just consider it. He told me the people here are great, and he always tells me every day about the things we can do to change Tennessee and make it great to what it once was."

Akana has nearly 50 offers from many of the nation's top programs, but he noted that he was interested in being a part of a program that was building its way back up like Tennessee.

Akana already has a couple of official visits set, including stops at LSU and Oklahoma, but he feels like Tennessee will likely get one of his three remaining official visits. During this tour of visits currently, Akana plans to see Auburn, Alabama, LSU (unofficial), then Texas A&M, Baylor, and end at Texas.

Akana is still working through his recruitment "day by day", and he currently does not have a decision timeline in mind.

However, he knows what it will take for one school to separate itself from the rest.

"I would definitely say the coaches and the people," Akana said of the main factors in his recruitment. "Just where I can build on the best relationships."