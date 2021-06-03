Sports Illustrated home
Highly Touted LB DeMario Tolan Ready For Tennessee Official Visit

2022 LB DeMario Tolan talks Tennessee Volunteers Official Visit
Author:
Publish date:

Tennessee will host two important visitors from the state of Florida this weekend in Jaylon Glover and DeMario Tolan. Tolan, a coveted linebacker from Dr. Phillips High School, will get his first look at the Vols and the new Tennessee coaching staff over the three-day visit from June 4th-6th. Tolan briefly discusses what he was looking for on the official visit with Tennessee here.

The Volunteers staff quickly offered Tolan after settling in on the job in Knoxville. The versatile linebacker has worked the virtual recruiting world hard, but he is looking forward to an in-person opportunity this weekend.

"I'm ready to build a real-life relationship with the coaches there," Tolan said about what he is looking forward to the most. "I am ready to see it all."

One other aspect that Tolan is intrigued about with the weekend's visit is learning how the Vols view him as a fit in their defense.

"We are getting ready to talk about all of that when I get on campus," Tolan said. I want to see what they have to offer me (defensively), then the questions will come. I don't know too much about them now, just willing to learn."

Tolan does not have a date set for a commitment, but he does have a rough timeline in place that he does not want to rush.

"I want to make a decision after all of my visits and before my season," Tolan said. "I don't know a date yet and don't want to feel like I'm forced to make a decision before a date."

He is coming off a multi-day visit to Clemson, which resulted in an offer from the Tigers. While Tolan does not have a decision date set, he believes Dabo Swinney's program set the bar high, and he will look to see if another team can top that in the coming weeks.

"Right now, I still don't know because standards have been set with Clemson's visit," Tolan said of what he is looking for in a school. "I want to see if there are schools that can beat it."

Whenever the time comes, and Tolan settles on a school, he was clear about what kind of player they are getting in him.

"I think I am the most versatile LB in the nation."

