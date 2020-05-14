Highly Sought After WR Isaiah Horton "Feels Like A Number One Priority' for Tennessee

Isaiah Horton is a 6’3 190 WR out of Ensworth High School in Nashville, TN. Horton, like others in his class, is not yet rated by 247 or Rivals but has received offers from some elite schools like Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Tennessee.

When asked about his early recruitment and which schools made him feel like a priority, Horton said, “UT is probably the #1 school to make me feel like a priority. Coach Pruitt has made it very clear that I have a spot in Knoxville and that he really likes what I can bring to the table. Also, talking with Coach Tee Martin, he also says he likes my game. I would say Coach Tee and I have a strong relationship. LSU is also making me feel like a priority. I haven’t talked to Coach O yet, but they have been sending me mail. Clemson has also done the same as LSU. The only coach I have talked to down there is Coach Ski. Auburn is also making me feel like a priority. I had a good talk with their receiver and LB coach.”

COVID-19 has brought a number of new challenges for both players and schools when it comes to recruiting. Horton said on the COVID-19 dead period, “COVID-19 has changed my recruitment in many ways. I planned on visiting all of those schools I mentioned above and building a relationship with each of those schools.”

Horton said about his appeal to Tennessee, “What appeals to me about the Vols is how they show a lot of love to me. They make me feel like I belong at UT from the fans to the coaches, to the staff. Every time I went down there for a game last year I enjoyed it, and they just made me feel good.”

Horton goes on to talk about his communication with the staff and their message to him, “Communication with the staff has all been good. They all let me know how much of a factor I am to them and how much they would love for me to be down there. Coach Ansley and Coach Martin especially. I just feel comfortable talking to them and being around them.”

When asked what it would mean to stay home and represent his home state at the next level, Horton said, “Staying home and repping my city is very important to me because it’s where I was born and raised. Tennessee is a big part of my life and I just feel like I should put on for my city and give back to them. And it’s easy for my family to come watch me play. They wouldn’t have to travel all over the world because I’m right here at home.”

Horton talks about some of the major factors in his recruitment, “What I considered to be major factors in my recruitment is the effect that the college has on me. How my first impression was with the coaches and staff and how they made me feel. Also, the team's chemistry and how they run their offense. Also, another major factor in my recruitment is how my family feels about it. They are what motivated me to be in this position, so they have just as much of an opinion on these schools as I do."

Finally, When asked what one thing is people need to know about Isaiah Horton, he said, “One thing you should know about me on the field is that when it comes to football I’m going to always lead. Growing up, I’ve always been in that position because I’ve always been that player. Also, I’m going to give 110% every play and every down because I know for me to meet my end goal, I’m going to have to do that. Off the field, I have always been taught to lead by example because I’ve always been told I have people underneath me watching me, so I want to be a leader and a good example to them. I’ll try to better my craft in anything whether it’s football, school work, communication, building relationships, or anything in that area. I also love fashion, music, shoes, and hanging with my friends.”