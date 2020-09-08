Just In: Elite Vols Commit Announces He Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Hudson Wolfe is rated as the nation's 64th best prospect, according to Sports Illustrated All-American, but he will not be playing any more football at the prep level.

Wolfe, who has been battling a nagging back injury since the Spring, announced today that his high school career has ended as he will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a herniated disc.

Wolfe wrote on his twitter account: This is not how I wanted to end my high school career. I hate not being on the field with my team.

Attached to the tweet was a statement that reads:

Today I am having a microdiscectomy. I'm working with a great team of doctors, and they have advised me that surgery is the only option to be back to 100%. I will be back in no time! When I wake up from surgery, my FOCUS and #1 PRIORITY is to have the mentality of a professional as I rehab. I'm more COMMITTED and more DETERMINED than ever to do what I need to do to accomplish my goals.

#1 Contribute to the success of UT football.

#2 Perform at a level that gives me the opportunity to play the game I love for a long time.

I'll be on campus and READY in January!!!

THERE IS WORK TO DO

It's GREAT to be a TENNESSEE VOL!!

Tennessee currently holds a commitment from Miles Campbell, who is another one of the top tight ends in the nation, as he and Wolfe are expected to be a perfect compliment for each other in Knoxville.