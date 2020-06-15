Volunteer Country
Breaking: Vols Land Elite In-State Tight End Hudson Wolfe

Matthew Ray

Wolfe marks the 24th commitment in the 2021 class, and he joins Elijah Howard and Walker Merrill in the crop of in-state prospects to join Tennessee's class. Tennessee went on a recruiting tear in the month of May, and they are continuing that momentum in June. One of their top in-state targets, Hudson Wolfe, announced his decision to commit to the Vols today, and he marks another top target to come off the board in Tennessee's favor.

Wolfe is rated as the 40th best prospect in the nation and top tight end, according to Rivals.com

Wolfe has told VR2 on SI previously, "I have built great relationships with the Tennessee staff, and that is one of the main reasons Tennessee is in the top for me."

Tennessee ultimately beat out Ohio State, who was widely considered the favorite to land Wolfe over the past few months.

Wolfe has visited Tennessee's campus on several occasions, including a game last year, which he told VR2 at the time, "I loved how when they needed a first down they were counting on the tight end to make a play. Also in the red zone on the RPO plays, they would target the tight end, but with that being said, I also noticed how coach Chaney has them stick their nose in there when they are attached to the line of scrimmage and block."

Wolfe joins coveted tight end, Miles Campbell, in the tight end room, and his commitment allows the Vols to be flexible with jumbo athlete Trinity Bell.

