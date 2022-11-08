Impact Report: Tennessee Lands Massive Mauler in OL Vysen Lang

Moments ago, Tennesee landed the commitment of 2023 Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang over LSU, Auburn and Texas. Lang went in-depth on his decision with Volunteer Country. Here is a look at what he brings to Rocky Top in this impact report.

Background

The 6-5, 330lbs offensive tackle has had one of the quieter recruitments in this cycle, but it is not because schools didn't want him. That is just who he is and how he handled the process. If Pike Road sounds familiar, it is probably because it has been mentioned numerous times in the college football world this season because of sensational freshman running back Quinshon Judkins. Lang paved the way for Judkins while they were teammates at Pike Road, and he is the catalyst upfront this season for the perennial powerhouse from the Yellowhammer state. Lang took two visits to Tennessee in recent weeks, including stops for the Florida and Alabama game. This sealed the deal as he chose the Vols over 25 other Division 1 offers.

Fit

Lang is versatile, but he excels as a run blocker. He is a road grader that finishes his blocks at all levels. His fit is likely on the right side of Tennessee's offensive line, either at guard or tackle. He can play either or, but expect him to cross-train both ways as he gets to Rocky Top and Glen Elarbee continues to evaluate and develop his game. Lang usually has a big smile on his face until the lights come on, and then he takes on a different personality, one that meshes well with the identity Tennessee's offensive line has take on this season.

Impact Rating

This is another key win for Glen Elarbee on the recruiting trail and adds to an impressive offensive line haul. Auburn, LSU and Texas all swung hard in this recruitment. Going into the state of Alabama and pulling a coveted prospect is never easy, especially one that addresses a need, fits your culture and is still scratching the surface of their potential. This is another nice recruiting addition for the Vols.

8.5 of 10