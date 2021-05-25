Impact Report: Vols Add High Upside Corner in Roterius Torrence

Tennessee continues a hot month of May on the recruiting trail as Josh Heupel and Co. have added the commitment of junior college cornerback Roterius Torrence, who will join the Vols over the summer. We take a look at what he brings to Knoxville in this impact report.

Background

The 6'4,195lbs junior college cornerback is interesting, as he went to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas following his time at Bessemer High School in Alabama. He blew up after his spring season as he picked up interest from schools like Auburn, Nebraska and Oregon. Fit

Torrence will fit perfectly in Tennessee's multiple defensive schemes. He has so much untapped potential that Willie Martinez will be able to tap into. Torrence shows natural ball skills and is fluid in his hips while displaying nice instincts. While his game continues to develop and he is a natural in coverage, he is a nightmare for receivers and quarterbacks. His frame creates issues that most defensive backs cannot. His length routinely disrupts plays down the field, and he is fast enough to run with any speed receiver while possessing the ability to press and run with bigger receivers from the line of scrimmage.

Impact Rating

Torrence is another nice multi-year addition for the Vols. They wanted to add another quality defensive back, and he fits the mold. Several other guys came off the market, but they did not settle for Torrence, as he can hold his own in the SEC. He comes from a very successful junior college program, and he will pick up things in Knoxville quickly. This is an addition to be excited about for various reasons.

Rating: 7 out of 10