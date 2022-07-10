Impact Report: Vols Add Prized LB in Jalen Smith

Moments ago, coveted 6'2", 213lbs, Grayson (Ga.) linebacker Jalen Smith announced his commitment to Tennessee over Texas, Pitt and Virginia. In this impact report, we take a look at what Smith brings to Knoxville.

Background

Smith is coming off an all-state season at perennial powerhouse Grayson last fall. He recorded 173 total tackles, including 107 solo tackles and ten sacks. Smith holds over 40 Division 1 offers but narrowed his focus to the four schools mentioned above coming out of the spring. He took official visits to each during the month of June, but after his trip to Knoxville early in the month, Smith knew Tennessee was the school of his choice. He also has a background in track.

Fit

Smith is an extremely high IQ linebacker. His natural instincts and ability to read and react are uncanny for the prep level. It allows him to routinely run freely from sideline to sideline and blow up plays. He is also a fluid athlete that drops into coverage and can make plays. He will play as an inside linebacker for the Vols, and his sideline-to-sideline ability is just what this Tennessee staff needed in the 2023 class. Smith will also see plenty of early opportunities on special teams as well.

Impact Rating

Smith is another nice addition for the Vols in the month of July. He has been a long-time target for this staff and brings plenty of versatility and upside to this defense. Tennessee needed to add quality linebackers during the 2023 cycle, and they have now done so. Adding Smith to go along with Jeremiah Telander is a nice haul for the Vols. They have two incoming freshmen that are students of the game and really just scratching the surface of their potential. Smith's commitment also gives Heupel's program a win in one of the nation's most talent-rich high school programs.

8.5 of 10