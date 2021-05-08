Impact Report: Vols Add Versatile Weapon in TE Foley

Alex Golesh has honed in on several tight end targets in the 2022 recruiting class, and he just landed a key commitment in Anderson (Ohio) TE Brody Foley. We take a look at Foley in this impact report.

Background

The 6’6”, 235lbs hybrid tight end has became one of the most coveted players at the position since the end of his junior season. While traditional ranking services may not reflect it, Foley has became a highly sought after prospect. He holds over 27 offers including Auburn, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Fit

Admittedly, Foley will tell you he is still scratching the surface of his potential at the position. He plays as more of a wide receiver at the high school level, but he is a willing blocker when serving as an in-line tight end. Alex Golesh has had a significant run of success with Midwest tight ends like Foley, and he should have fun molding Foley into his next great pass catcher. Foley should serve in a hybrid role for the Vols once arriving in Knoxville. He plans to be a mid-year enrollee which will help him get a jump in a room that will lose several key guys. His willingness to block to go along with his natural hands and routing ability is an ideal recipe for success at the next level with mentorship from Alex Golesh.

Impact Rating

Foley, like most tight ends, is not going to be a program changing prospect, but his addition is a crucial one for the Vols. Tennessee will have to replace Austin Pope and will only have three other players on scholarship. They could take two tight ends in the class, but Foley gives them a nice security blanket to swing for the fences the rest of the way.

Impact rating: 6.5 out of 10