Impact Report: Vols Add Versatility, Leadership to 2023 Class With Commitment of Luttrell

A look at Tennessee's latest commitment, Jack Luttrell.
A red-hot July on the recruiting trail continues for Josh Heupel's Tennessee program, and the month comes to a close, with Tennessee adding its first commitment to the 2023 recruiting class.

Background

Like many other 2023 prospects, Luttrell is not yet rated by most national recruiting sites. He exploded onto the recruiting scene after an impressive performance at the MVP Camp. Since the event, Luttrell has picked up seven offers, and plenty of other schools are circling. Luttrell is a coach's kid, who understands the game, the recruiting process, and the talented athlete from Hebron Christian School (Ga.) has the ability to play as a defensive back or a wide receiver.

Fit

Luttrell will slot in as a defensive back for Willie Martinez. To be specific, the Vols see Luttrell slotting in as a boundary safety, which is more or less a strong safety in today's game. He possesses the ability to play multiple positions in the backend of the defense. He could cover as a slot corner if needed, as he possesses the ability to flip his hips and run naturally in coverage.

Impact Rating

Luttrell leads off the 2023 class for the Vols, and it is huge for them to get a jump this early. They beat out several major players for his services, and he is going to be a key piece in peer recruiting the Peach State for the Vols. Luttrell has the ability to flex to either side of the ball and be an impact player, but his ceiling appears to be the highest on defense. He brings an immense amount of special teams' value. His ratings will go up once the 2023 class is re-evaluated, so do not read too much into that. He is a high-quality prospect the Tennessee staff is excited to have in the class.

8.5 of 10

Recruiting

