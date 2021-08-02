Sports Illustrated home
Impact Report: Vols Gain Top Priority in Prized OL Nichols

A look at what Greater Atlanta Christian offensive lineman brings to Rocky Top
A red-hot summer on the recruiting trail continues for Josh Heupel's Tennessee program. This time with the addition of four-star, Peach State offensive tackle Addison. We take a look at what the 6'5", 320lbs prospect brings to Knoxville.

Background

Nichols has been the top offensive target on the board for Tennessee for months. Tennessee battled uphill for months, and it has finally paid off, as the Vols beat out Ohio State and North Carolina in the end. Nichols family connections to Tennessee, including his grandparents living just down the road from campus, and his mother being a graduate of the University was a key factor, but it ultimately came down to how comfortable he felt with Tennessee's staff, as well as the opportunities they can afford him after football.

Fit

This offensive line class is not loaded with top-end talent, but Nichols is one of those guys. He is a valuable building block for Tennessee because he could essentially be an immediate contributor at any of the five positions on the offense. Early in his career, he was projected as a tackle, but now he may slot in as a guard early on. He has the ability and IQ to play wherever Tennessee needs him to, and he is the ideal teammate, as he is selfless in the way he carries himself.

Impact Rating

This cannot be understated, Nichols was the most important offensive target on the board for Tennessee. He might be the most important target in the class. The Vols will certainly swing at Walter Nolen, and he has a major presence on the field and recruiting trail as well, but Nichols is well-known, from an area in Gwinnett County that is rich with talent, and he is a highly marketable young man from a NIL standpoint.

10 of 10

Recruiting

