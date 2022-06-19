Skip to main content

Impact Report: Vols Land Bruising Back in Nevada Standout Will Stallings Jr.

Recruiting season is upon us as multiple prospects across the country have started narrowing their focus in committing to schools. Today Tennessee added its first running back of the 2023 recruiting class in Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman standout Will Stalling Jr. We take a look at what Stallings will bring to Knoxville in this impact report.

Background

If you are not familiar with Stallings, it is because he is a relatively new name in terms of Tennessee recruiting. 6'1", 225-pound athlete was extended an offer during one of Tennessee's recent on-campus camps. Stallings is being recruited as a running back and a Linebacker, depending on which offer you look at. During the camp session at Tennessee, running backs coach Jerry Mack had ample opportunity to work Stallings in various drills, and it resulted in an offer and now a push to a commitment.

Fit

Stallings's fit in the Tennessee offense is pretty simple as he is a bruising running back who can churn out yards in between tackles, but he also has the ability to hit the home run at times. His vision with the ball in his hands is one thing that sets him apart. He sees the field well. When you turn on the film of Stallings at Bishop Gorman, he is also a well-developed pass blocker and a significant threat in the screen game. The upside with Stallings is even better when you consider that he has legitimate offers to play Linebacker at the division level as well.

Impact rating

If you go by the rating systems, then this commitment will not pique your interest. However, Stallings's commitment is a great addition for Tennessee in a running back class that is not as stockpiled with talent as some of the more recent classes. Not only are the Vols getting a well-rounded student-athlete, but they are breaking into a perennial powerhouse at Bishop Gorman that produces top-end talent each year. 

