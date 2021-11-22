Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Impact Report: Vols Land Coveted Peach State Pass Rusher

    Author:

    Tennessee has landed the fourteenth verbal commitment of its 2022 recruiting class, and it is a big one in peach state edge rusher Joshua Josephs. We take a look at him in the impact report here.

    Background

    Josephs has been a priority for the Vols since the spring, and he is a pivotal addition to this class. Standing in at 6'3", 215lbs, with the wing span of a 6'11" individual, Josephs fit on the field has not always been clear as he has transitioned between positions until finally settling in as an edge rusher ahead of last fall. He totaled over 100 tackles and six interceptions while standing up. He has a background in track and field as a ran the 400m early in high school. His prowess as an exceptional athlete sparked his recruitment to over double-digit offers, including offers from Penn State, Michigan, and Kentucky.

    Fit

    Read More

    Josephs can do everything Tennessee wants him to do in this staff. He will stand up on the edge and rush the passer early in his career, but his ability to drop in coverage and play over top of the slot makes him an immediate impact caliber player. His high school coach believes he can cover anywhere on the field because of his insane wingspan. He is the prototype of what Tennessee is looking for in an edge rusher.

    Impact Rating

    This is a huge addition for Tennessee. It cannot be understated. This is a big time pull out of a big time school in the state of Georgia. Penn State, Michigan, and Kentucky were all actively recruiting Josephs and Clemson tried to come into the picture late, but he was decided on Tennessee for a while. The Vols need a lot of length and athleticism on the edge in Tim Banks's attacking style defense, so this is a huge addition and recruiting piece. To view his commitment interview, click here.

    9.5 of 10

    FA99B5A0-BFE1-4713-A0EE-320B4067BB1F
    Recruiting

    Impact Report: Vols Land Coveted Peach State Pass Rusher

    1 minute ago
    D12ACE70-E5DF-42D4-BE09-68D74E526A70
    Recruiting

    Peach State Edge Rusher Commits to Vols, Feels Tennessee is 'Right Place For Me'

    16 minutes ago
    BE48D737-CD0A-410E-9D13-CECDD9721E60
    Football

    Heupel Excited to Blend Two Favorite Things, 'Family and Football,' in Final Week of Regular Season

    1 hour ago
    8E3FC70F-FC01-46C8-8968-D50B67B79332
    Football

    Everything Josh Heupel Said on Monday Ahead of Vanderbilt

    3 hours ago
    2E316B70-79EA-4DE2-9FAC-7172C8D8E5CE
    Football

    Watch: Veteran DL Jay Blakely Talks With Media Ahead of Vanderbilt

    3 hours ago
    DD277923-C056-4619-AF7D-B78490A0EEA4
    Football

    Watch: Vols WR Velus Jones Talks With Media Ahead of Vanderbilt

    3 hours ago
    EC2D18B9-6697-4962-9440-4D5621B42A88
    Men's Basketball

    Vols Move Up Two Spots in Latest AP Poll

    1 hour ago
    164FD8A0-01DB-492A-BFB2-F4B7156A707F
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media on Monday Ahead of Vanderbilt

    5 hours ago