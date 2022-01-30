Skip to main content

Impact Report: Vols Land High Upside DL Jenkins

Moments ago, Tennessee landed the commitment of 2022 defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins. We take a look at what the New Jersey standout brings to Rocky Top. 

Background

Jenkins got his first Power Five offer in October of this year and his recruitment surged after. He visited Pitt and Boston College leading into the early signing period and could have signed with both, but he opted to wait and see what else was out there. He saw an uptick with SEC schools like Florida, Missouri and Tennessee entering the fray. The standout from New Jersey measures in at 6'6", 270lbs and possesses an enormous amount of athleticism playing both defensive line and tight end at the high school level. 

Fit

Jenkins will naturally grow into his massive frame which will allow him plenty of position flexibility at Tennessee over the course of his career. With his athleticism and current frame, he will likely start in a five tech and work his way inside over time. He is raw from a technique standpoint and is going to only improve over time. He should be able to play a five tech early on in his career, but given his athleticism and length, if he can learn to leverage more consistently in close quarters, he could work inside even at a smaller weight. 

Impact Assessment

Jenkins immediate impact is uncertain as many have not had a chance to see him in action, but his potential is evident. Not many guys possess the frame he does nor the ability to move laterally and north and south with it. Tennessee needs to continue to stack quality bodies on the defensive line and Jenkins will be an ideal player for Rodney Garner to mold into a successful SEC offensive lineman. As he grows into his frame and improves his game from a technical standpoint, Jenkins will be an eventual starter for the Vols. He is a student of the game and is going to benefit tremendously from a college strength program. 

