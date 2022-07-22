Skip to main content

Impact Report: Vols Land Prized Pass-Catcher in Leacock

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee continued its July recruiting hot streak by landing the commitment off 2023 Millbrook (N.C.) wide receiver Nathan Leacock. The 6'3", 205lbs pass-catcher just announced his decision to choose the Vols moments ago. We take a look at what Leacock brings to Knoxville in this impact report. 

Background

Leacock's recruitment surged coming out of his Junior season, and he has quickly turned into one of the most sought-after receivers in the Southeast. For Leacock, this recruitment came down to Tennessee, North Carolina, North Carolina State, and Michigan in the end, with North Carolina State finishing as the runner up. Leacock's recruitment with Tennessee has been increasing day-by-day since the Spring, when the Vols got him to campus for an unofficial visit. He knew that Tennessee was going to be the school of choice for him following an official visit with the Vols at the end of June. 

Fit

Leacock is a vertical threat that has the tools to work all three levels of the field effectively. He makes his living by taking the top off of defenses, but he is big enough that he is a short-to-intermediate weapon when working across the middle of the field because of his ability to utilize his frame and hand strength to hold onto to passes through contact. Leacock is a similar prospect to Cedric Tillman in terms of size and play-style, but coming out of the prep ranks, he is likely further along. He has a big catch-radius that allows him to frequently win one-on-one situations, so expect Tennessee to use him similar to how Tillman has been used to this point. 

Impact Rating

Getting a receiver that can win one-on-one situations like Leacock can was essential in this class. The Vols swung and missed at a couple of others, and while Leacock is not as polished as they are at this point, his overall ceiling may be higher. Pairing him with Nico Iamaleava should allow the Vols to keep taking vertical shots at defenses for years to come. Again, Leacock is raw in his game, but his untapped potential makes him a key recruiting win for the Vols. As he continues to grow and improve, he will likely hear from other SEC programs, but his commitment to the Vols is firm, and this is a key recruiting win for Tennessee. 

8.5 of 10

