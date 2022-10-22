Impact Report: Vols Land Versatile In-State DB Beasley

Tennessee landed the commitment of 2024 Lipscomb Academy Defensive Back Kaleb Beasley moments ago. We take a look at what the versatile prospect brings to Rocky Top.

Background

Bessley’s recruitment soared after his sophomore season, and he picked up numerous power five offers, including Notre Dame, LSU, Oklahoma and Miami, among others. The 6’1, 180lbs CB ultimately chose the Vols over Notre Dame in the end.

Fit

Beasley is versatile enough to play multiple positions in the secondary, but he will likely line up on the outside corner position for the Vols. He has excellent ball skills and can make big plays down the field. He has the speed to press and run with slots if needed, but his natural length will create havoc wherever he lines up at.

Impact Rating

Tennessee is off to a great start in 2024 and adding a coveted in-stage defensive back is always nice. However, Beasley is different. He has potential to be an in-state leader that can lead the way on the recruiting trail. He has connections to multiple top targets and can be vocal on the trail. Willie Martinez has a strong secondary class in 2023, and Beasley sets the tone in 2024. This is a major in-state recruiting win for the Vols.

9 of 10