Impact Report: Vols Land Versatile Weapon in Peach State TE Ethan Davis

While working to close out the 2022 recruiting class, Tennessee has landed one of their top offensive targets in the 2023 class in Ethan Davis. The Collins Hill, Georgia standout just announced his pledge to the Volunteers on social media moments ago. We look at the impact of Davis's commitment to the Vols for the 2023 class in this impact report.

Background

Davis, a two-sport star, excels in both football and basketball. He measures in at 6,4", 215 pounds, and is one of the more versatile weapons at the position in the 2023 recruiting class. Davis committed to Tennessee over offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Georgia, Penn State, Florida State, and South Carolina, among others. Tennessee offered Davis in the spring and have been unrelenting in his recruitment since being able to routinely contact him. The charge has been led by offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh, who ultimately beat out Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss down the stretch.

Fit

Davis is an ideal fit at the tight end position in Josh Heupel's offense from a scheme standpoint. A willing blocker, yet a nightmare mismatch for safeties and linebackers, as Davis routinely can outrun and out jump players at each position. His basketball background and ability as a leaper make him a chess piece that can be moved all across formations. At Collins Hill, during his junior season, Davis lined up flexed in the slot, flank out wide and in the backfield at times, which is a testament to his versatility. Davis was truly a top target for the other schools mentioned, another testament to how versatile of a player he is as each scheme differs. While Tennessee will most likely use Davis as a flex option, his ability as an h-back and in-line tight end will only improve as he grows physically in the weight room and mentally on the field.

Impact Rating

This is a massive pull for Tennessee and Alex Golesh in the 2023 recruiting class. To land a premier talent from one of the nation's top high schools in a rich recruiting area speaks volumes to how attractive this Tennessee offense can be. Davis's high school is rich with talent, as is Gwinnett County, and he will be a selling piece on the recruiting trail for Tennessee for the duration of this cycle. The Vols being able to go into Georgia and land a recruit that multiple top 10 programs wanted cannot be understated in this instance. Davis is a top 100 prospect within the industry rankings, and it appears he is just scratching the surface of his potential. He is a true modern day tight end and should have the opportunity to see the field early in Knoxville. If Tennessee continues its own field success and breaks through on the recruiting trail even more in 2023, I expect this commitment will be one that we look back on as a catalyst for that.

9.3 of 10