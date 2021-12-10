Impact Report: Vols Land Vertical Threat in McEachern Star WR Webb

Tennesse has just landed the commitment of 2022 McEachern (Ga.) wide receiver Kaleb Webb. The standout pass-catcher had been committed to ECU for months, but after a strong push from multiple Power Five schools, that commitment has seemingly been hanging by a thread for a while. Webb chose Tennessee over Louisville, South Carolina, Michigan and others, and we take a look at his impact report here.

Background

As mentioned above, Webb had been committed to ECU since July, but do not let that deceive you. Multiple college coaches had their eyes set on him and had been in contact when permissible. After his first game of the 2021 season at the Corky Kell Classic, where he stole the show in the Mercedez Bens Stadium, the coaches were ready to finally pull the trigger. Offers rolled in from all over, and Tennesse eventually joined the fray. Since then, the Vols have made a strong push for Webb, and it has paid off by getting him in the class.

Fit

Webb has a nice skill set as a pass catcher, and he has spent valuable time as a returner. His ability to track the ball downfield is what sets him apart, as he routinely wins one-on-one situations against defenders. His ability to sustain with his long speed leaves defenders feeling helpless, especially when he is able to start hitting those short-intermediate routes that keep them guessing. Tennessee is going to lose a lot of production at the receiver spot over the next two seasons, and Webb is going to be an early vertical threat in college. He will transition seamlessly to Josh Heupel's offense.

Impact Rating

Metro Atlanta is a recruiting hotbed, so anytime you can go in there and win a recruiting battle, it is a big deal. Tennessee held off a late push from Michigan, who has a true need for a guy like Webb, so that is big in itself. Webb's ability to be the guy in this class that offers a true deep ball threat on every play will keep defenses on their heels, and he has a true willingness to block, which is another vital aspect. He is bought into the culture on Rocky Top, and he is a solid addition for the Vol.

8.5 of 10