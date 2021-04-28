In-State ATH Taylor 'Shocked' By Vols Offer, Recaps Orange & White Game Trip

Marquez Taylor may be the next hot name to know in the state of Tennessee for the 2023 class.

Taylor is a 6-foot 170-pound prospect that plays multiple positions at his high school. The Tennessee native is a rising junior at McKenzie High School (Tenn.).

The recruiting process is starting to pick up steam for the 2023 athlete. "Overall recruiting is going great, and I'm fixing to pick up an offer from Kentucky."

Kentucky would be the fifth offer for the McKenzie standout. As it stands right now, the school that Taylor has been in contact with the most is in-state school, Memphis.

Taylor plays wide receiver, running back, and defensive back. The skillset and size that is already possessed by Taylor is going to allow him to do many things at the next level no matter where he goes.

After mentioning that Kentucky would be the fifth offer for Taylor, let's look at the four current offers. Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

"When Tennessee offered, I was kinda shocked, and everyone else was as well."

Coach Kodi Burns is who extended the offer to Taylor. While it is up in the air on what position Taylor may play at the next level, Burns is the wide receivers coach for the Vols, indicating how Tennessee feels about his skillset

Recapping some of what was seen during the Tennessee Annual Orange and White game, it is clear that it made an impression on the young in-state talent.

"I love the offense they're running right now, and yes, I could see myself in that offense," he said.

The new offense was very noticeable from the start for Taylor, and the way the Vols attack vertically is something that stood out to the rising junior.

"They did take some deep shots," Taylor said. "I love seeing that because that's what I like doing."

Taylor, a rising junior, still has plenty of time to pick up more offers and adjust his schools of interest and all. Will Tennessee stay in the thick of things as time moves forward?

"I think if they just stay in touch with me or my coach, I would be glad to have them in my top 5."

It may be a slight indication that these early offers are going to make a big difference for Taylor when he decides to start focusing on a smaller number of schools.