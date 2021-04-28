FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

In-State ATH Taylor 'Shocked' By Vols Offer, Recaps Orange & White Game Trip

Author:
Publish date:

Marquez Taylor may be the next hot name to know in the state of Tennessee for the 2023 class.

Taylor is a 6-foot 170-pound prospect that plays multiple positions at his high school. The Tennessee native is a rising junior at McKenzie High School (Tenn.).

The recruiting process is starting to pick up steam for the 2023 athlete. "Overall recruiting is going great, and I'm fixing to pick up an offer from Kentucky."

Kentucky would be the fifth offer for the McKenzie standout. As it stands right now, the school that Taylor has been in contact with the most is in-state school, Memphis.

Taylor plays wide receiver, running back, and defensive back. The skillset and size that is already possessed by Taylor is going to allow him to do many things at the next level no matter where he goes.

After mentioning that Kentucky would be the fifth offer for Taylor, let's look at the four current offers. Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

"When Tennessee offered, I was kinda shocked, and everyone else was as well."

Coach Kodi Burns is who extended the offer to Taylor. While it is up in the air on what position Taylor may play at the next level, Burns is the wide receivers coach for the Vols, indicating how Tennessee feels about his skillset

Recapping some of what was seen during the Tennessee Annual Orange and White game, it is clear that it made an impression on the young in-state talent.

"I love the offense they're running right now, and yes, I could see myself in that offense," he said.

The new offense was very noticeable from the start for Taylor, and the way the Vols attack vertically is something that stood out to the rising junior.

"They did take some deep shots," Taylor said.  "I love seeing that because that's what I like doing."

Taylor, a rising junior, still has plenty of time to pick up more offers and adjust his schools of interest and all. Will Tennessee stay in the thick of things as time moves forward?

"I think if they just stay in touch with me or my coach, I would be glad to have them in my top 5."

It may be a slight indication that these early offers are going to make a big difference for Taylor when he decides to start focusing on a smaller number of schools.

D83322EE-31C4-4D0A-96D6-3AAD4E22388C
Recruiting

In-State ATH Taylor 'Shocked' By Vols Offer, Recaps Orange & White Game Trip

1FA869D9-EB13-4C82-8E59-7B6D5CAC6E18
Football

Watch: Vols continue competition, team-building with staff-player softball game

Trey Smith
Football

The Latest On Tennessee Players in the NFL Draft

Quavaris Crouch
Football

Just In: Quavaris Crouch Announces Transfer Destination

17ECA7DF-D699-4140-8DC4-C2C1D097820D
Football

Winners & Losers From Saturday's Orange & White Game

IMG_2923joe milton
Football

Michigan Transfer QB Milton Makes Move to Tennessee Official

17ECA7DF-D699-4140-8DC4-C2C1D097820D
Football

Nichols: New offense lives up to the ‘Heup’ in 2021 Orange and White game

134B7EE1-6B9E-41D6-87DB-409928FF498E
Recruiting

Nation's Top 2023 Recruit Lebbeus Overton Discusses Trip to Knoxville