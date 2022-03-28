In-State DL Nathan Robinson Talks Latest Visit To Tennessee

Greenbrier (Tenn.) standout defensive lineman Nathan Robinson returned to Knoxville this weekend for another look at Josh Heupel's program and a Saturday Spring practice. Following the trip, the in-state prospect discussed his visit with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.

"I loved the tempo of the practice," Robinson said of what he enjoyed about getting to see Tennessee practice on Saturday. "It was pretty crisp. It was nice to watch. When you get to college, it is more machine-like, which I enjoyed. It was pretty neat to see Coach Garner get after those guys in the meeting room and out on the practice field. Seeing his coaching style was pretty fun to watch."

Robinson has been to Tennessee for gameday visits before, and he worked out for the Tennessee staff last summer inside of Neyland Stadium, so he was familiar with how Garner coached, but Saturday offered the opportunity to see it more in-depth.

"Absolutely," Robinson said of if he could see himself playing for Garner. "It is very discipline, and coming from my dad being in the military, it is how I grew up with being disciplined. If you fell out of that, he (Garner) made sure to let you know. That is why he has been so successful in the SEC for the last 30+ years."

While Robinson has been to Tennessee on several occasions, he learned something during Saturday's visit that he had been waiting on.

"Scott Altizer told me they see me as a defensive end," Robinson said of what he learned over the weekend. "That is the first time I had heard that. Of course, I had been spending time around the d-line, but the position as far as what I would be playing, that was the first time I heard that. He said five-technique to seven-technique. I was happy to hear that, so it would get me more up on a tackle, which is what I love doing."

Robinson got to spend more personal time with Josh Heupel during Saturday's visit as well, but the two did not focus on football.

"Coach Heupel had me play some putt-putt with him in his office," Robinson said of the time spent with Heupel. "We didn't really talk football as much this time. Derek Taylor and I went up to his office just really hung out. The only football I really talked about was in the meeting with Coach Garner. He answered a few questions I had after the meeting."

For Robinson, it was important to see just how real the family culture is on Rocky Top and how the staff cares about him as more than just someone that can help them on the field.

"It was nice to see just how they are truly interested in you as a person and not just as an athlete," Robinson said of this. "They were more interested in spending time with me. In the meeting, Coach Garner was cutting up and making jokes with the guys. It is important to win games, obviously, but you want to have fun while doing it. They all have a time and place for everything attitude, and they handled it well."

In April, Robinson will return to Rocky Top for Tennessee's closed spring scrimmage, as the Vols are pushing hard for his services. But there is still work to be done as Ole Miss, Kentucky and others are working to show him how much of a priority he is to them.

Robinson is taking the process daily while checking off the pros and cons with his family.