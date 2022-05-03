In-State OL Brycen Sanders Sets Official Visit With Tennessee

2023 Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School offensive lineman Brycen Sanders is focusing on four schools, including LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Prior to yesterday, Sanders had not set an official visit with Tennessee but that has changed now.

The visit is big for the Vols as they will now get a final crack at Sanders before an expected summer time decision. Sanders has remained one of the top offensive line targets on Tennessee's board for several months, as he possesses great positional versatility being able to play any position on the offensive line.

Below is what Sanders recently told Sports Illustrated All-American about his final four contenders.

On Oklahoma: "I think they have one of the best offensive coaching staffs in the country. They have coach Lebby as offensive coordinator, and he is one of the best. Coach Bedenbaugh, the offensive line coach, has put guys in the NFL every year. I really like the coaching staff and the relationship I am building with them. I had a great time out there on my visit. That was another important part. I had never been out there in the Midwest before, so it was important for me to go out there and see the coaches and the campus."

On LSU: "I would say the main thing with LSU is with Coach Davis, the O-line coach. I really enjoy talking with him. I think he is one of the best in the country. I like how he is straight up with me. When he talks about their offensive scheme and how I could fit in it, I really like what they are going to do with their offense. The ability to play early is there since they lost four linemen to the draft this year and will probably lose at least two more next year."

On Tennessee: "They have been talking to me for over a year now. They are about an hour and forty-five away from where I live right now. And just the relationships I have with the coaches. The visit in January was important to get to go up there with only three or four other offensive linemen being there. It was important to get to go up and talk to the coaches one-on-one, especially with Coach Elarbee."

On Ole Miss: "They were my first offer after my sophomore year. Coach Kiffin is a great coach, one of the best in the country. Coach Thornton, their offensive line coach, is super young and can relate well to the players. I like what they are doing with their program."

Sanders has already used one official visit to Ole Miss, and he has a date set to visit Oklahoma in June. Sanders also plans to make a decision at some point in June.