Skip to main content

In-State OL Brycen Sanders Sets Official Visit With Tennessee

2023 Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School offensive lineman Brycen Sanders is focusing on four schools, including LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Prior to yesterday, Sanders had not set an official visit with Tennessee but that has changed now. 

The visit is big for the Vols as they will now get a final crack at Sanders before an expected summer time decision. Sanders has remained one of the top offensive line targets on Tennessee's board for several months, as he possesses great positional versatility being able to play any position on the offensive line. 

Below is what Sanders recently told Sports Illustrated All-American about his final four contenders. 

On Oklahoma: "I think they have one of the best offensive coaching staffs in the country. They have coach Lebby as offensive coordinator, and he is one of the best. Coach Bedenbaugh, the offensive line coach, has put guys in the NFL every year. I really like the coaching staff and the relationship I am building with them. I had a great time out there on my visit. That was another important part. I had never been out there in the Midwest before, so it was important for me to go out there and see the coaches and the campus."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On LSU: "I would say the main thing with LSU is with Coach Davis, the O-line coach. I really enjoy talking with him. I think he is one of the best in the country. I like how he is straight up with me. When he talks about their offensive scheme and how I could fit in it, I really like what they are going to do with their offense. The ability to play early is there since they lost four linemen to the draft this year and will probably lose at least two more next year."

On Tennessee: "They have been talking to me for over a year now. They are about an hour and forty-five away from where I live right now. And just the relationships I have with the coaches. The visit in January was important to get to go up there with only three or four other offensive linemen being there. It was important to get to go up and talk to the coaches one-on-one, especially with Coach Elarbee."

On Ole Miss: "They were my first offer after my sophomore year. Coach Kiffin is a great coach, one of the best in the country. Coach Thornton, their offensive line coach, is super young and can relate well to the players. I like what they are doing with their program." 

Sanders has already used one official visit to Ole Miss, and he has a date set to visit Oklahoma in June. Sanders also plans to make a decision at some point in June. 

USATSI_18188069_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Watch: Ben Joyce Throws Fastest Pitch In College Baseball History

By Jack Foster23 hours ago
USATSI_18151731_168390308_lowres
Football

Breaking: Vols Land Ohio State Transfer DB Turrentine

By Matt RayMay 2, 2022
USATSI_18107616_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Outstanding Ben Joyce Outing, Beck's Homer Leads to Vols Tenth Series Win of Season

By Jack FosterMay 1, 2022
DE27C84C-B9DD-4B33-ABBF-F05A406E08FB
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Auburn Series Finale

By Jack FosterMay 1, 2022
CE50C644-6203-4ACE-8D60-A0C669C7D2AE
Baseball

Tony Vitello Breaks Down Heated Situation With Auburn, Discusses Vols 8-6 Loss

By Jack FosterApr 30, 2022
USATSI_18183213_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Tigers' Ninth Inning Rally Evens the Series With Tennessee

By Jack FosterApr 30, 2022
BEA52017-5593-4986-B8A9-F8BD99F0CE8A
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Auburn Game Two

By Jack FosterApr 30, 2022
USATSI_17432085_168390308_lowres
Football

Breaking: Theo Jackson Selected in NFL Draft

By Jack FosterApr 30, 2022