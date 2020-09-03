Coveted In-State Target William Parker Announces Commitment Time

William Griffin-Parker has been planning a September 4th commitment announcement for several months. Now, he has announced when and how he will do it.

Parker tweeted out on Wednesday night, " Committing Friday @PearlCohnHS @ 1:00 Central Time.

He will make his decision between Tennessee and Alabama, and he previewed the full decision with VR2 on SI earlier this week.

He had this to say about Tennessee, "I have great relationships with everybody. I can really say I have a great relationship with every coach, and why not stay home and be a part of something that is different and changing?"

Parker added on Tennessee's offensive line coach, Will Friend, "Coach Friend tells me a lot. He tells me there is a tackle spot that is open, and I can come play it, and it is the side I want to be on. So, why not come to compete for that spot, since there is not that many older guys in front of me for the spot."

Parker said at the time of the interview on what the decision will come down to, "I am going to look at which one will benefit me more in life after football. Which one will be best for William, not just to No. 64."

Below is Parker's SI All-American Evaluation:

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 330 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn

Schools of Interest: Tennesee, Alabama, Flordia, Louisville, among others.

Projected Position: Right Tackle, Offensive Guard

Frame: He’s a massive individual with long arms and big hips. He will probably need to manage weight in college.

Athleticism: He plays both ways with above-average effort and athleticism. Has some tightness in his hips, but there’s reason to believe those things will be cleaned up in a power-5 strength and conditioning program.

Instincts: All he knows is power, strength, and effort. He knows when guys are leaning and it’s time to finish the block as well. There’s a level of nastiness that shows up on tape consistently.

Polish: The technique is a bit sporadic at times, and there’s been little proof that he has a clean pass set, but what he does have is an NFL frame and clearly a willingness to work and work hard.

Bottom Line: Griffin is going to be a year two or three starter, but when everything is cleaned up from the technique, hips, and body composition, it’s going to get very scary for defenders because he’s just so strong. His ability to potentially play more than one spot on the line could accelerate his debut at the next level.