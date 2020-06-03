A Look at Where Things Stand With Tennessee's Remaining In-State Targets

Tennessee’s class stands nearly full with 24 commitments, but the Vols still have work to do. However, this current class only features two in-state commits, Walker Merrill and Elijah Howard. Tennessee’s remaining targets mostly lie outside the Volunteer state, but a few key ones remain in-state, and we take a look at those targets here.

Hudson Wolfe remains atop the tight end board, and he certainly has a spot. Wolfe will announce a decision later this month, as things stand, and Tennessee remains in a solid position here. Industry sources suggest the Vols stiffest competition is Ohio State. Win or lose in this one, Tennessee's effort cannot be discounted. They have seemingly trailed a couple of other schools from time to time, but the Vols are gaining ground at a rapid rate here. Ohio State's on-field production is key and had Wolfe made it back for a Spring visit, this one might have been over, but now, Tennessee has a chance to win out.

Dietrick Pennington released his top list of schools over the weekend, and Tennessee was not on the list with LSU, Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, and Florida State. Despite not making the list, Tennessee will not stop recruiting Pennington. One topic I have heard is that the Vols offered the opportunity to play on both sides of the ball, and he wants to be exclusive to offense. This is similar to Omari Thomas's choice to play defense last season. The Vols overcame that initial setback, and they ended up winning out. They will hope for the same with Pennington.

William Griffin-Parker is another big-time lineman that Tennesee wants to add to the class, and he is listening to the Vols pitches. Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Kentucky all remain in the picture, but Louisville is sneaky here. He is intrigued by the draft production and proximity to home they have had. He refers to Alabama as a dream school, but that is not expected to sway his decision. He likes what Tennessee has to offer, and he is close friends with Elijah Simmons. The Tennessee coaching staff is his favorite on the trail, so the Vols are set to make a run at his commitment. He plans to commit in September, at this time. Will have a full update on his finalists tomorrow.

Tennessee missed on an in-state linebacker target in Junior Colson last month, and it could help Prince Kollie become more of a target, but right now, the Vols do not appear to be pushing for his services. Alabama offered today, but after talking with some sources, Georgia is the team to beat here.

The Kings Academy offensive tackle remains a flip target for Tennessee, but the Vols will have their work cut out for them if they hope to get him away from Auburn. I spoke with him this week, and he loves everything Auburn, and they are not relenting on their recruitment of him. Tennessee has to land key players at this position, so he will be a guy they keep tabs on until the end.

New in-state targets could emerge as the cycle goes on, but right now, it appears the Vols are positioned to make a run at all of their key Volunteer state targets.