Iowa State Transfer DL Bankston Discusses Recent Offer From Tennessee

Tennessee recently extended an offer to Iowa State transfer Latrell Bankston. Bankston, originally from Woodstock (Ga.), discussed what the offer meant to him, what his future plans are, and what kind of player he is in the interview below.

Bankston said on picking up the offer from the Vols, “It’s a huge honor. I have always been fond of Tennessee since I was little. In the early NCAA games, I used to play with them all the time because of the uniforms and the checkered end zone.

He went on to add, "It’s a prestigious school and a great compliment to be wanted by one like Tennessee.”

Bankston added on who has reached out from Tennessee and what their message has been, “All the coaches really. They really say I’m really needed and wanted and that I’m an explosive player.”

As a versatile down lineman, Bankston has been recognized before as one of the top junior college players in the country, and he added on what he could bring to a team like Tennessee, which needs immediate help upfront, “Aaron Donald type pressure on the quarterback and backfield pressure all game.”

Following a successful stint at the Junior College level, which included a Jayhawk Conference Defensive Player of the Year Honor, Bankston signed with Iowa State.

He said on his experience with the Cyclones, “Iowa state taught me a lot of how to manage my body as in how to prepare for a game and for my daily life. My next school can help me improve on just helping me grow as a player and a human being.”

When asked when he might make a decision, Bankston said he had, "no idea."

Tennessee still needs to hire a defensive line coach, and that is something Bankston admittedly said could play a factor when assessing the Vols. He said, “A sense of uncertainty can cause any player to feel concerned.”

As far as what will go into determining a school, Bankston said, A school that’ll use me to my full potential and utilizes my strengths and gifts.”

So, who is Latrell Bankston on and off the field?

“Latrell is a man who’ll give his all to a program and will love all his peers and adore the fans," he added.

Bankston's future goals are simple, “to be an All-American," he said.

Tennessee signed two defensive linemen during the early signing period, so the Vols are likely looking to add at least a couple of more pieces. Bankston posted a season high five tackles against Texas in late November, and would announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2020 season.