Isaiah King (Texas) picked up a couple of SEC offers over the winter in Ole Miss and Tennessee, just prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, but since then he has continued to communicate with plenty of other coaches across the country, as his sophomore film continues to circulate.

King made the trip from Texas to Atlanta (Ga.) over the weekend to compete in the Elite Georgia Showcase, and he was one of the more polished players in attendance. He clocked multiple 4.5 forty yard dash times, and he displayed natural passing catching skills to go along with a polished route tree for his age.

The rising junior talked with VR2 on SI to discuss what is early recruitment looks like, how he plans to approach it, and what coaches that have yet to offer should know about him.