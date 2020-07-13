Volunteer Country
Fast-Rising Texas WR Talks Vols, Early Recruitment

Matthew Ray

Isaiah King (Texas) picked up a couple of SEC offers over the winter in Ole Miss and Tennessee, just prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, but since then he has continued to communicate with plenty of other coaches across the country, as his sophomore film continues to circulate.

King made the trip from Texas to Atlanta (Ga.) over the weekend to compete in the Elite Georgia Showcase, and he was one of the more polished players in attendance. He clocked multiple 4.5 forty yard dash times, and he displayed natural passing catching skills to go along with a polished route tree for his age.

The rising junior talked with VR2 on SI to discuss what is early recruitment looks like, how he plans to approach it, and what coaches that have yet to offer should know about him.

Charlotte Athletic Director Addresses Chances of Tennessee Game Being Cancelled

University of North Carolina-Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill recently addressed his thoughts on his program’s match-up with Tennessee, and the possibility of the game being cancelled.

Volunteer Country Staff

Report: Oklahoma Pushing for Extra BYE Week Before Tennessee Match-Up

Despite the season appearing unlikely, one of Tennessee’s most important opponents of the 2020-21 schedule is currently pushing for an extra week of preparation leading up to its match-up against the Volunteers.

Volunteer Country Staff

Massive In-State OL Jacob Hood Talks Vols Offer, Early Recruitment

Jacob Hood Talks How much his recent Tennessee offer meant and more

Matthew Ray

Two Tennessee Commits Earn Georgia High School Pre-Season All-State Honors

Tennessee has already landed three players from the State of Georgia thus far. It was recently announced that two of those players, Cody Brown and Miles Campbell, earned Georgia High School All-State honors — solidifying their status as some of the state's top recruits. ..

Volunteer Country Staff

SEC Commissioner on Potential Season: "We're Running Out of Time"

The last few days have been a complete and utter nightmare for fans of college football, with numerous conferences electing to modify how they will play the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Volunteer Country Staff

A Look at Tennessee's Top 4 Remaining DL Targets

A deep dive into Tennessee Volunteers  top remaining defensive line targets

Brandon Martin

Look: Jarrett Guarantano Addresses 2019 Season Adversities, Using Off-Season to Improve Mental and Physical Weaknesses

Jarrett Guarantano addresses using the off-season to improve his game

Volunteer Country Staff

BREAKING: Kara Lawson Named New Head Coach at Duke

Duke has officially hired former Tennessee guard Kara Lawson as the program’s next head coach...

Volunteer Country Staff

With Jeremy Banks Re-Enrolled at Tennessee, What Impact Could He Have for the Vols if He Plays this Fall?

With Jeremy Banks Re-Enrolled at Tennessee, What Impact Could He Have for the Vols this Fall?

Volunteer Country Staff

Two Tennessee Basketball Players Fully-Recover From COVID-19

A few weeks ago, multiple reports surfaced which revealed that a small outbreak of COVID-19 was spreading within the University of Tennessee’s Basketball Program — which immediately prompted much concern for everyone who was associated with the team and university.

Volunteer Country Staff