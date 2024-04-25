Volunteer Country

Jaelyne Matthews Trending Tennessee Ahead of Commitment

2025 four-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews (Toms River, N.J.) is trending toward the Tennessee Volunteers ahead of his commitment date.

Evan Crowell

Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes, left, and football head coach Josh Heupel, right,
Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes, left, and football head coach Josh Heupel, right, / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA

2025 four-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews (Toms River, N.J.) is trending toward the Tennessee Volunteers ahead of his commitment date.

Toms River North High School offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews is one of the top tackle prospects on Tennessee's recruiting board. What began as a social media post after a Tennessee commitment turned into so much more; the Vols have gotten Matthews on campus twice over the past few months for unofficial visits, including a stop at the "Orange and White" scrimmage.

Matthews has several suitors, but the main players are Georgia, Miami, Rutgers, and Tennessee. The Vols have made up much ground in a little time here, as they are perceived to be the No. 1 leader in the clubhouse. 247Sports's Brian Dohn logged a crystal ball prediction for Matthews to Tennessee last week, signifying how real the interest is.

Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee stopped by Toms River North this week to check on Matthews. He's scheduled a commitment date for June 3, 2024, and will visit Knoxville, Tennessee, for an official visit on the weekend of June 14. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Matthews is the No. 306 prospect in the 2025 class.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

You Might Also Like:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.