Volunteer Country

Glen Elarbee Offers 2025 OL Hardy Watts

2025 four-star offensive lineman Hardy Watts (West Roxbury, Ma.) received an offer from Tennessee Volunteers offensive line coach Glen Elarbee.

Evan Crowell

Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee at Tennessee Vol football practice, Thursday, April 15,
Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee at Tennessee Vol football practice, Thursday, April 15, / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel via Imagn

2025 four-star offensive lineman Hardy Watts (West Roxbury, Ma.) received an offer from Tennessee Volunteers offensive line coach Glen Elarbee.

Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee stopped by Dexter Southfield High School on Monday morning to open the spring visitation period. He extended an offer to 2025 offensive lineman Hardy Watts during his trip, who ranks as the No. 249 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Watts now holds 25 offers, a sheet highlighted by various national programs. Alabama, Clemson, Miami, Michigan, and South Carolina have all offered the talented offensive lineman, and many of those offers came within the past few months.

He measures 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, an ideal frame for an interior offensive lineman. The Vols are after several national tackle prospects but also value the interior. They took several guards and a center last cycle. We'll see if they ramp things up with Watts.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

You Might Also Like:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.