Glen Elarbee Offers 2025 OL Hardy Watts
2025 four-star offensive lineman Hardy Watts (West Roxbury, Ma.) received an offer from Tennessee Volunteers offensive line coach Glen Elarbee.
Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee stopped by Dexter Southfield High School on Monday morning to open the spring visitation period. He extended an offer to 2025 offensive lineman Hardy Watts during his trip, who ranks as the No. 249 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Watts now holds 25 offers, a sheet highlighted by various national programs. Alabama, Clemson, Miami, Michigan, and South Carolina have all offered the talented offensive lineman, and many of those offers came within the past few months.
He measures 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, an ideal frame for an interior offensive lineman. The Vols are after several national tackle prospects but also value the interior. They took several guards and a center last cycle. We'll see if they ramp things up with Watts.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.