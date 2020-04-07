Volunteer Country
Elite 2021 Edge Rusher has Vols Among Short List of Favorites

Matthew Ray

Jeremiah Williams is one of the top recruits in America, regardless of position. Williams is rated as the 67th overall prospect in the country, and the 5th overall weakside defensive end. Today, Williams released his top list of schools, and he included Tennessee on the list. You can see his video release below. 

Williams has visited Tennessee's campus on multiple occasions, and after a recent visit he said, "the highlight of the visit was coach Pruitt coaching me up in his office, telling me my pros and cons. It was real authentic." 

Williams added, "the message from the staff was basically, I can come in and play different linebacker spots because I am a versatile player, like I can edge rush, drop in coverage, or play Mike. I absolutely loved Tennessee. I won't forget that visit when it is time to make my decision." 

The Vols are in pursuit of multiple edge rushers in this class, but Williams is right at the top of the board. He will be a recruit to follow closely in the coming months. 

