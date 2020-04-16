Coveted Four-Star WR JJ Jones Breaks Down List of Favorites, Interest in Tennessee

JJ Jones is the top wide receiver prospect in the state of South Carolina, and one of the best in the country. Yesterday, he released his top list of schools, and he breaks down each contender here.

Jones' list is littered with top programs from across the country, and here is his social media announcement from Wednesday:

South Carolina: "It is the home-state school, and the fact I was able to play with Luke Doty, who could be the quarterback when I go in there, is a tremendous plus. They really like my size, and they want guys who can come in and compete as a Freshman. "

North Carolina: The recruiting they are doing right now is phenomenal. The fact they were able to flip Drake Maye, who is probably one of the country's best quarterbacks, and he would be there when I was there, and then you have Sam Howell and Jacolby Criswell. That is a school where if I want to get the ball and thrive in an offense, then that is the school to go to because they have three quarterbacks who could get me the ball."

West Virginia: "That was my first offer. They were the first team to pull the trigger, so you always have to consider them, and the fact I was born there, and I have always been a West Virginia fan growing up. Love West Virginia, went to all the games growing up, and my dad played there from 89-93, so that is pretty much my second home. Just being able to play in front that home state would be crazy."

Georgia: "it is just a national powerhouse program. The fact they are contending for a championship and playing in a bowl game every year. They really do produce draft picks, and they are going to develop you into a great receiver."

Penn State: "Coach Franklin is just one of the best coaches in college football. He just really cares about his players. He is a hands-on kind of coach. He wants you to be a good ballplayer, but he wants you to be a better man overall. That is something you have to take into consideration because some coaches just coach you on football, football, football, but they don't know what it takes to make you a better man."

Michigan: "That program, I could be the go-to guy just because of what their go-to is, is just a description of me. A big, tall receiver who can go get the ball, be a downfield threat, and take the top off the defenses."

Virginia Tech: "The atmosphere of Blacksburg is insane. The fanbase and atmosphere in that town are exceptional. They are a school that is on the rise. They need a few more pieces to be one of those top contending schools."

Mississippi State: "They sling it all over the field 80% of the game. That is a wide receiver's dream to be able to go to an air raid offense like that. Being able to play in an air raid offense at my high school and transition it to the college level would be extremely easier. It is just a dream to be in an air raid offense as a receiver."

Arkansas: "Coach Pittman and Coach Stepp are the two coaches who have really shown me a family environment. Those two really drilled it in my head that when you come here, we are going to treat you like family. You are going to be like our own sons. You will be in our family here. They stress more of the family appeal, and their business school is one of the top in the country, and that is what I plan on majoring in."

Tennessee: "I have a former teammate, Kenny Solomon, who goes there, and he is going to be on the rise this season. Just the fact that coach Tee Martin is one of the greatest football players in Tennessee history. He knows the game, and the coaches there know the game. Tennessee has always been known as being one of those powerhouse schools. They have always been at the top. The atmosphere in Knoxville is insane. The fans are crazy. They are starting to throw the ball a lot more, and they like big guys out there at receiver. They see more as a Jauan Jennings type guy, who can be big and use size."

Jones added on Martin, "We are really close. I call him or text him everyday. We are in constant contact just trying to build a relationship. I call Coach Pruitt, probably two or three days out of the week, and just talk to him. Not about football but about life.They care about how I am doing. With quarantine, they are not worried about the recruiting process. They say they have recruited me enough. They just want to get to know me as a person."

He said on the importance of that, "I think it is tremendous. For me, it is something I really look into. I want to go to a place where they are going to treat me as one of their own, and I am going to feel loved, and they are going to care about who I am as a person and not just as a football player. Some of these coaches just want you as a football guy, and they are going to use you, and once you leave they won't remember you anymore. Coach Pruitt and Coach Martin are guys who once you leave that school you are going to be a Volunteer for Life."

Now that Jones has released his top 10, what is next? He said, "I will probably plan on doing a top 5 once this period ends. Those five will be the ones I will take my officials to, and then I will plan on committing around the beginning or middle of my football season. I want to be able to focus on my team."