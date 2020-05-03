Vols Among Finalists for Highly Sought After WR

It doesn’t seem like Tennessee has been left off the short list of favorites from any prospect they have offered and recruited in recent weeks, and four-star WR JJ Jones is no different.

Jones’ list of schools includes Mississippi State, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The Palmetto State prospect is taking his recruitment very seriously as he works towards a decision. He even left off West Virginia, the state where he was born, the school where is dad played at, and the school which gave him his first offer.

Jones recently told VR2 on SI about Tennessee, "I have a former teammate, Kenny Solomon, who goes there, and he is going to be on the rise this season. Just the fact that coach Tee Martin is one of the greatest football players in Tennessee history. He knows the game, and the coaches there know the game. Tennessee has always been known as being one of those powerhouse schools. They have always been at the top. The atmosphere in Knoxville is insane. The fans are crazy. They are starting to throw the ball a lot more, and they like big guys out there at receiver. They see more as a Jauan Jennings type guy, who can be big and use size."

Jones added on Martin, "We are really close. I call him or text him everyday. We are in constant contact just trying to build a relationship. I call Coach Pruitt, probably two or three days out of the week, and just talk to him. Not about football but about life.They care about how I am doing. With quarantine, they are not worried about the recruiting process. They say they have recruited me enough. They just want to get to know me as a person."

He said on the importance of that, "I think it is tremendous. For me, it is something I really look into. I want to go to a place where they are going to treat me as one of their own, and I am going to feel loved, and they are going to care about who I am as a person and not just as a football player. Some of these coaches just want you as a football guy, and they are going to use you, and once you leave they won't remember you anymore. Coach Pruitt and Coach Martin are guys who once you leave that school you are going to be a Volunteer for Life."

Jones said at the time of that interview, which was following another top schools release that he would release this list of five, and then enter decision mode heading into his Senior Campaign.

Tennessee is pulling recruits out of nearby states heavily, so we will see if the trend continues with Jones.

Featured Image via Josh Bell-The Sun News