Josh Petty Finalizes Tennessee Official Visit
2025 five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty (Roswell, Ga.) has finalized seven official visits, including one with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Fellowship Christian School offensive tackle Josh Petty has taken a slower approach to his recruitment. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Petty is the No. 21 prospect in the 2025 class. He has received much interest from some of the top Power-4 schools and finally created an official visit schedule for this summer.
Petty will see Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Stanford, and Tennessee on official visits. Several other programs could get Petty on campus, but these seven schools should feel good about where they sit. He will be in Knoxville, Tennessee, on June 7 alongside Mater Dei High School wide receiver Marcus Harris and several national prospects.
He's been to Rocky Top at least three times during the recruiting process, and the Vols are looking forward to getting him back on campus. They're swinging hard for blue-chip offensive tackles in the 2025 recruiting cycle, and Petty is chief among the names they would love to land. There's a long road ahead, but they have a chance to pry Petty away from these other schools.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
