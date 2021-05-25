JuCo CB Torrence Finds 'Home' With Tennessee Commitment, Discusses Decision

Tennessee has just added the commitment of 2021 CB Ro Torrence, and shortly following the decision he discussed why Tennessee was the choice over others such as Auburn, Nebraska, and Oregon.

"The coaches, honestly," Torrence told VR2 on SI of what led to his decision. "Coach Martinez was big for me. I like that it is new, and they are rebuilding and have that process going on, and I feel like I fit the defense."

Martinez's straightforward approach was key in the Vols winning out for Torrence.

"Him telling me how he is going to coach me and how I am going to be coached by him," Torrence said of what stood out about Martinez. "I really liked how he was just straightforward and honest with me."

Another key part was Martinez's extensive history with defensive backs.

"There was a big appeal with that," he said of Martinez's ability to get guys to the league. I feel like that is a good chance and opportunity for me. I just feel like he took a chance on me when no one else did."

Torrence was able to talk to his former Hutchinson C.C. teammate and current Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans before making the decision.

"He just told me that I am putting myself in a good position to do what I want to do, and they are good people and I will be getting coached by a lot of good people there and will be in good hands," he said of the message from Evans.

So now that his commitment is locked in, what is Torrence most looking forward to about his next chapter in life?

"I am just looking forward to getting up there and working," he said of what he is currently most looking for about getting to Knoxville. I am ready to work. I will be there in a couple of weeks."

What does he think the Vols are getting in him as a player?

"They are getting a ballplayer," he said of what kind of player Tennessee is getting in him. "They are getting a player who is going to leave it out there every single snap. I like my ability to press at the line. I can just shut one side of the field down

Now that the recruitment is over for Torrence, he feels at peace with the decision he made, and it is simple for what he believes found.

"I feel like I found a good place that I can call home."