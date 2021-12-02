JuCo DB, Southern Miss Commit Caraway Enjoys First Trip to Rocky Top

Pearl River Community College (Miss.) defensive back Michael Caraway committed to Southern Miss earlier this month, but he has continued to hear from other schools, including Tennessee who hosted him on Saturday for an unofficial visit.

"Yesterday, I enjoyed everything," Caraway told Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated on Sunday evening. "I love the hospitality the coaches gave me. The atmosphere was great and everything was on point. I felt like I was at home."

Tennessee has been clear with Caraway about why they are interested in him.

"They said they loved my film," Caraway said. 'They loved how long I was, how athletic I was, how good my coverage was. They just wanted to see me in person."

While the Vols have yet to offer, Caraway believes that is likely to change soon.

"It's on the way," he said. "We are just waiting on my high school transcript so we can transfer the hours over and stuff like that then they will offer. That is all they are waiting on."

Caraway has always hoped to play in the SEC, so to have serious interest from a school like Tennessee means a lot to the 6'1", 190lbs defensive back.

"It's big," he said. "I wasn't even expecting it because I came from a small town. It was a dream of mine as a kid to play in the SEC. So, it's amazing to me."

So what is it that standouts to him about Josh Heupel's program after his first look?

"I love the coaching staff and defense," he said. "My favorite player there is Alontae Taylor. We have similarities in height, speed, athleticism and ball skills. I know I'd love it there."

Caraway has spent time communicating with Vols defensive graduate assistant Tyson Kee, who has been specific in his message to the junior college standout.

"He said Tennessee is a wonderful place to play at, great atmosphere, you cannot beat. [He said] the fans will show me love, and I will be a big deal at UT."

Still, while Caraway is hearing pitches from the Vols and other schools, he remains committed to Will Hall's Southern Miss program because of their belief in him and what he sees in their future. But he is making sure to look at every option ahead of the early signing period.

"I'm signing December 15," he said of his plans. "I'm going to be part of the early signing group. Everybody is just in a race right now. I'm still playing my cards to see how it falls. I'm going to come up with a good decision. I'm talking with my dad and we are going to see where everything falls."

The other schools that Caraway is hearing from includes, UTSA, South Alabama, and Toledo.

So with difficult decisions coming down the stretch, what is Caraway looking for in a school?

"I'm looking for a place that loves and cares for me," he said. "I'm looking for a place that has defensive schemes that fit my style and where I feel at home."

Whenever the time comes, he knows what a school is getting in him as a player.

"They are getting someone who loves to work hard, loves the game of football, and will work every day to be the best they can be."