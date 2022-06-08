JuCo WR Colbie Young Set for Official Visit With Vols, Talks Interest

Lackawanna Community College wide receiver Colbie Young had hoped to be a 2022 qualifier, but he wasn't sure it was going to work out. Now, it has, and his recruitment has seen a heavy uptick with multiple Power Five programs entering the fray. Young has three more official visits remaining, and then he will quickly look to make a decision so that he can get on-campus wherever he may choose and quickly get acclimated to his new team.

"It came around recently," Young said of the shift from 2023 to the 2022 class. "When I first got to Lackawanna, I was saying I was a qualifier, but they didn't know if the COVID waiver would work because I graduated in 2020, then I took a gap year and ended up at Lackawanna. But my GPA was high enough that I could be a qualifier."

Despite the change of pace in his recruitment, Young is not letting his recruitment speed up because he knows how important it is to make the right decision this time around.

"I just am going at my own pace, really," Young said of how he is handling all of this. " I am not letting anything rush me. I am trying to figure out a date right now; with all of these visits going on, we are trying to get an exact date, but I have just been going at my own pace."

Since May 25th, the 6'4,210lbs receiver has picked up offers from Tennessee, Pitt, Miami, and Florida State. He has already taken two official visits, including stops at Arkansas State and Jackson State, and he will take trips to Miami, Pitt, and Tennessee, in that order in the coming days.

Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh has made a solid impression on the Junior College prospect since the Vols offered on May 25th.

"Coach Golesh is a great guy," Young said of his early thoughts on Tennessee. "He is the O.C. and the one that has been the head of my recruitment. He has basically been telling me they want to get me there and not rush me or anything. They kind of want me at tight end, but he will let my body work the way it needs to. They will try to put on weight, but if it doesn't work, they will coach me in the right direction at receiver."

At 6'4", 210lbs, it is easy to see how Young's frame could develop into what Tennessee covets at the tight end position, but is this something he is open to?

"Yeah, definitely," Young said about if he was open to this move. "Seeing some of these bigger receivers, some are getting their chance, but a lot are moving to tight end, so I am willing to do whatever is best to develop my game at the next level."

Young is already familiar with what Tennessee does offensively, and it appeals to him.

"They are a fast-paced team that likes to move and go," Young said of what he had heard about Tennessee's offense from Golesh. "They compete with every team they play, and that is definitely an offense I could see myself being a big part of."

When Young comes to Knoxville on his official visit next weekend, Young knows what he will focus on during his visit.

"It will be really learning more about how they plan to use me coming in," Young said of this. "Can I compete for playing time this year, or am I going to be more of a redshirt this year? Just seeing how that works out and basically where I would fit in with the team right now."

So as Young finishes out his official visit slate with Tennessee next weekend, how does he plan to work quickly to a decision?

"Really just talking with my family and seeing what the best fit for all of us is, honestly," Young said of how he plans to work to a decision after the visits.

Whenever the time comes for him to choose a school, Young knows what a program will get from him.

"They are getting a guy that is ready to work," Young said of this. "I came from JuCo, and I have been through the worst parts of it, so I am not here for the glamour. I am here to work. Just a hard worker that is going to do whatever is needed for the team."