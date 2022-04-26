Tennessee has just landed the commitment of one of the top defensive backs in the country with the verbal commitment of 2023 Munford (Ala.) safety Sylvester Smith. Before announcing his public commitment, Smith detailed his decision to commit to Tennessee with Volunteer Country.

"Coach Heup is a great coach and a good man," Smith said of why Tennessee was the right decision for him. "Just going down there and experiencing the atmosphere around that program has been great. It is just a family-type atmosphere there. To go have a chance to play in front of 102,000, you don't get that everywhere."

The duo of Willie Martinez and Tim Banks were integral in Smith's decision to choose the Vols.

"With Coach Martinez and Coach Banks, those are some guys, on paper or wherever you want to look them up," Smith said of how important the veteran defensive coaches were. "They have been there and done that. They have been all over the country. They know what they are talking about. Coach Banks has a safety from Penn State who is going to go high in the draft this year."

Smith has visited Knoxville two times in the last two months, and the visits helped push the Vols to the top over Auburn, Georgia and LSU.

"It was really important to be able to sit back and be able to watch them," Smith said of the importance of his latest visits to Tennessee. "When I go up there, they treat me like a priority. It has just been really going up there and seeing things from a distance. It has been seeing how the coaches interact with players and other people to see who they truly are when they aren't looking at them. I felt that it was very important to help me with my decision."

He has also seen the opportunity on the playing field during those visits, and while it was not a deciding factor, it was important to him.

"That was important," Smith said of this. "Being a top guy like myself, the goal is to go play in the NFL in the end. I know Coach Martinez and Coach Banks can get me in a position to come there, play early, get my degree and get out."

The star rankings and film point to the Vols landing a potential star at the safety position. When asked, Smith shared in his own words what he thinks Tennessee is getting in him.

"They are getting not only a good player, but a person who is willing to do whatever it takes to get the job," Smith said of what the Vols are getting in him. "A player who is willing to lead when the coaches aren't around. On and off the field, I am not only an athlete, but I am a really good student. I am going to do everything the right way. I am a son of God, and I am always going to put him first and do everything through him."