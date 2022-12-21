Skip to main content

Just In: Local RB DeSean Bishop Commits to Vols, Makes 'Dream Come True'

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Moments ago, at ceremony at Karns High School, running back DeSean Bishop announced his commitment to Tennessee. Prior to publicly revealing the decision, Bishop spoke with Volunteer Country on his decision. 

"I see myself fitting well into that offense," Bishop said of the decision to choose the Vols. "They were the first school to offer me, even before I blew up, so they have always believed in me. They knew my talent before anyone else did and before I had the crazy junior season. That connect has been there always. They have been one of the schools recruiting me the hardest, so that is another reason I wanted to go there."

Bishop spent the majority of his senior year committed to Coastal Carolina, but after Jamie Chadwell left for Liberty, Bishop decided to take a deeper look at his recruitment. He made his way to multiple Tennessee games this fall and maintained a line of contact with Tennessee running back coach Jerry Mack. 

"I mean it is crazy," Bishop said of this playing into his recruitment. "If Coach Chadwell hadn't left Coastal, I would probably still be committed there, but I know this is God's way, and I prayed about where I am committed to. Coach Mack took it day-by-day with me and that meant a lot to me."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Obviously, having the chance to play locally was a key determiner in the end as well. 

"It was a big appeal," Bishop said on staying home. "I live 15 minutes from campus, so to have my family be able to get there will be good. It will always be great to always be a few minutes from there. It ended up being a dream come true. A kid's dream to play at Neyland and dreaming of Tennessee, so that is going to be fun."

So what can you expect from Bishop on Rocky Top?

"They are going to get a hardworker that is going to do what I have to do to get the job done," Bishop said of this. "If something I am doing is wrong, I am going to fix it right then and there. I am a quick learner and I am going to adapt to whatever playstyle you want me to play at and whatever playbook you want me to learn. I am always going to give 100% no matter what I am doing. I am going to always w

USATSI_18965562_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

National Signing Day Live Updates

By Matt Ray
1B27C45D-6C27-4864-9733-7D1AAC0AAE89
Recruiting

Tennessee Vols Early Signing Period Guide

By Matt Ray
051CC8BC-A8A6-4B84-9F21-BFEC5A73F500
Football

Just In: Tennessee Adds Transfer Portal OL from Texas

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19094994_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Vols DL Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt Ray
DE91B9D5-27F8-441F-92C4-8A4ED2113833
Recruiting

Just In: Vols Lose Commitment of Coveted 2023 DB

By Matt Ray
USATSI_18965511_168390308_lowres
Football

Josh Heupel Discusses Orange Bowl Prep, Opt Outs, Newcomers, and More

By Eric Woods
B16E1496-7823-4E44-8361-3C99DF0C3E8B
Football

Notes, Observations From Tennessee’s Saturday Orange Bowl Prep

By Eric Woods
USATSI_19639330_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Highlights From Tennessee’s Saturday Orange Bowl Prep

By Eric Woods