Just In: Tennessee Lands Commitment of New Jersey DL Jenkins

Tennessee has landed the commitment of 2022 New Jersey defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins, who is currently on his official visit to Knoxville.

Jenkins, a true late riser in the cycle, chose the Vols over offers from West Virginia, Missouri, Boston College and Pitt, among others.

Jenkins picked up his offer from Tennessee on January 4th and quickly reshuffled his official visit schedule to work in a trip to Knoxville on this last weekend. The allure to play for a defensive line coach like Rodney Garner immediately caught Jenkins's attention.

"I spoke with Coach Garner prior to this, and he has a track record like no other—over 50 players that he's sent to the NFL," Jenkins previously told Sports Illustrated. "He's always been one of those names in college football in terms of a D line coaches, of him being that guy. I'm just very, very proud to say that he could possibly be my coach and that I can be given wisdom and knowledge from him. He is just an overall great guy. Coach Garner and all the rest of the staff have been very inclusive in their recruitment of me so far. I'm very happy about that, for sure."

From the jump, Tennessee was very open with Jenkins about how they felt he could make an impact in Knoxville.

"They said that I'm their type of guy and that I really fit what they got to have going on over there on the defensive side," he previously said. "They think I can really make an impact, so just that from such an established program like Tennessee's is a very great thing to hear. And I'm very, very proud and very appreciative of being given an opportunity to compete at the highest level at the University of Tennessee. Coach Garner feels I can really come in and make an impact. They like that I am fast and physical off the ball and that I like to use my hands and my size, and he said that I am an SEC lineman. They feel I could make a great impact and have a lot of potential."

Jenkins previously told Volunteer Country prior to his visit that he wanted to make a decision before National Signing Day on Wednesday, and he was able to stick with the timeline after just being in Knoxville for a short period. He will sign with the Vols on Wednesday and enroll for summer classes later this year.