Vols Land Commitment of Coveted TE Brody Foley

Josh Heupel and company continue a hot run on the recruiting trail, as they have added a fourth verbal commitment to the 2022 class in Anderson (Ohio) tight end Brody Foley, who just announced his decision on Instagram moments ago.

Foley visited Tennessee twice in the month of April, a key factor in helping the Vols land his commitment.

"First off, the stadium, I didn't realize it was that big," Foley previously told VR2 on SI. That thing is like a palace. It didn't even seem that big inside of it, and you look across at the opposite press box and top of the bowl, and you are looking pretty much straight up. It was crazy. The campus was super nice too. It was one of the best campuses I have been on. It is newish, but it is well-manicured, and everything was super clean."

Foley was thoroughly impressed with the Vols offense as well.

"I think all of the things they did offensive, with the gun look, especially what the tight end does as a big key in the run game lead blocking," he said of what he thought about how he could fit in Tennessee's offense. "I feel like all of the stuff I do now I can easily transition over to the college level."

Vols offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh led the charge for the Midwest prospect, and the relationship was key for Tennessee.

It has been pretty well so far," he added about his relationship with the Vols OC and tight end coach. "It has been a pretty good relationship so far. I think we have built a pretty solid relationship in a short amount of time. He is always straight up with me. He will always be straight up with me. I don't think he will BS me, which is awesome."

"I think that is pretty big," he added on the potential of playing for Golesh as the offensive coordinator and his position coach. "It just helps because he knows. I think a lot of times the tight end can get lost in the sauce in the run game or the pass game, but I think with Golesh being the OC, that will never happen because those are his guys; he is always around them, so he knows them and what is best for them to do. He will put them in the best situation to succeed on the field."

So what kind of player will the Vols get in Foley? He has also previously answered that with VR2 on SI.

"I think I have a really good work ethic. I think I can throw on weight, and I will mid-year, so I am not necessarily saying I would play, but I would give the position depth just because I think I can be ready, even if I am playing special teams. I am a hard worker, and I will work my ass off once I get there. I won't be any trouble off the field because I will get good grades."