Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Uncategorized
VR2
Football

Top Vols Target Khristian Zachary Updates Recruitment, More

Matthew Ray

Prospect: Khristian Zachary

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 245 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Carrollton (Ga.)

Schools of Interest: Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Colorado

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Well-proportioned for height. Above-average width across the upper body. Long, chiseled arms. Powerful, developing lower body with a thick trunk. Plenty of room for additional weight.

Athleticism: Quick and explosive. Light, active feet. Good bend and flexibility for player his size. Very good speed; closes to ball in a hurry. Keeps balance through contact. Strong and powerful.

Instincts: High motor and fiery disposition. Absolutely fires off the ball; regularly arrives in the backfield before the drop back and mesh point. Extremely physical. Just as comfortable blowing past lineman at snap as engaging and shedding. Relentless in pursuit.

Polish: Plays consistently low. Gets into pads of linemen with a long-armed punch, quickly transitioning to power. Few pass-rush moves; relies on speed off-ball more than anything else. Already capable of anchoring, setting the edge.

Bottom Line: Zachary is one of the most well-rounded defensive ends in the class of 2021. Boasts the speed, power and quickness needed to disrupt the run and pass. Projects as a weakside defensive end, with the versatility to slide inside once the additional weight comes. Surefire multi-year starter for Power-5 program, with NFL upside.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Gives Vol Commit Cody Brown High Praise

The SI All-American team gave a big honor to the future Tennessee back.

Volunteer Country Staff

All Day Tennessee Chat

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Analysis: Pons Returns as Key Cog in Elite Vol Machine

The rising Vol senior has elected to return to Knoxville for his last year of eligibility. See what he brings to this season's Volunteer roster.

Brandon Martin

Official: Tennessee forward Yves Pons returning for his senior season

Official: Tennessee forward Yves Pons returning for his senior season

Jake Nichols

Report: Yves Pons has made NBA Decision

Matthew Ray

Watch: Jauan Jennings Makes First Appearance in 49ers Uniform

Matthew Ray

Former Tennessee Offensive Lineman Ja'Wuan James Opts Out of NFL Season

The current Denver Bronco tackle and VFL has elected to opt out of the 2020 season.

Volunteer Country Staff

Former Tennessee DB Rashaan Gaulden Released by New York Giants

Former Tennessee defensive back Rashaan Gaulden, who is a fan favorite among Vol Fans, became the latest graduate of the program to be released by an NFL team on Sunday, when the New York Giants cut him — along with 7 other players — from their roster.

Volunteer Country Staff

Former Vol Justin Coleman Placed on COVID-19 List Following Positive Test

Justin Coleman is the second Vol placed on the COVID-19 list

Matthew Ray

Vols Make List of Favorites For Massive Defensive Tackle Tim Keenan

Coveted Defensive Tackle Tim Keenan has released his top list of schools

Matthew Ray