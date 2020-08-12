Volunteer Country
Vols QB commit Kaidon Salter announces plans for enrollment

Jake Nichols

Kaidon Salter will be on Rocky Top in January.

That’s good news for any Tennessee fan who wants to see the Cedar Hill, Texas, product in a Vols jersey.

Salter announced his decision on Thursday afternoon, releasing the following tweet:

Salter will be a quality dual-threat option for Jim Chaney’s offense. 

He showed fantastic perseverance and arm talent at the Elite 11 quarterback combine in Murfreesboro earlier this year.

As far as Salter’s Elite 11 performance, the official notes from SI All-American can be seen below:

Salter came in 6th overall per the official Elite 11 scores, and his consistency was key down the stretch. Salter struggled intermediately at times, but he drove the ball to the third level efficiently. Salter threw the 7-cut to each side well, and was efficient moving in and out of the pocket. The Tennessee commitment was steady all night long. He hit big on the run and outside the numbers and kept a tight spiral well more than not. He looked much more comfortable taking drops and working through his release than the night prior."

At Cedar Hill, Salter has thrown for 2,993 yards, 149.7 yards per game and 21 touchdowns— all in three years.

He’s also become a major recruiter for Tennessee since committing.

Salter said at the Elite 11 camp that “Tennessee, we’re gonna be big” and that potential recruits need to “come join the family.” 

Now, after leading his high school team through one more season in the Lone Star State, Salter will make his way to Knoxville.

With the departure of Kasim Hill, Salter should be able to compete with Harrison Bailey and other members of this Tennessee quarterback room for plenty of playing time in 2021.

