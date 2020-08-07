Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Uncategorized
VR2
Football

Knoxville Catholic Set to Host 'Primetime' Matchup Later this Month

Matthew Ray

Last season, Knoxville Catholic played host to Brentwood Academy on a Thursday night for a game that was aired on ESPN's Geico High School Football Series. The local-area high school will now play host to an even more intriguing opponent this season.

The news was first reported by PrepXtra yesterday evening that Knoxville Catholic will play host to Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill (Texas) on August 29th. A change from Catholic's previously scheduled game against Corbin (Ky.)

The matchup will pit Kaden Martin, the son of Tennessee legend and current assistant head coach/WR coach, Tee Martin, against Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders. Deion is the team's offensive coordinator.

Martin, a two-sport standout in the 2022 class, will be tasked with taking on the defending three-time TAPPS Division II state champions. TC-Cedar Hill has a record of 39-2 over the last three seasons. All of which the father-son duo of Deion and Shedeur were offensive coordinator and quarterback.

Sanders, an FAU commit, is one of the top prospects in the 2021 class, and he will bring his top weapon in 2021 Indiana WR commit, Jordyn Williams.

A snippet of Sanders' SI All-American eval reads:

Sanders looks like a college quarterback today with his combination of size, athleticism and production, which shouldn't be a surprise considering he's the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. He doesn’t have that "wow" arm but proves steady in moving the chains and racking up yards as both a passer and runner. As he matures on and off the field, he looks like a scheme-versatile weapon who could be developed into a multi-year starter at the Power Five level.

Martin will rely on a balanced attacked to help combat one of the top teams in the nations, as juniors Keondre Jarmon and Tommy Winton will bring plenty of firepower to the Knoxville Catholic offense.

At this time, the time for the game has yet to be announced.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Just In: SEC Announces Initial Medical Protocols for Fall Sports

The SEC has laid out its medical protocols for the season

Volunteer Country Staff

Elite LB Smael Mondon Updates Recruitment

Paulding County LB Smael Mondon talks recruitment

Matthew Ray

Elite Vols Commit Brooks Talks Recruitment, Senior Season, and More

Tennessee Volunteers commit Dylan Brooks talks recruitment, Senior season at Handley High School and much more

Matthew Ray

What We Are Hearing On Korey Foreman

Matthew Ray

Nigel Warrior Returns to Ravens Active Roster from COVID-19/Reserve List

NIgel Warrior has returned to the Ravens Active roster

Matthew Ray

Fox Sports Includes Tennessee in Preseason Top 25 Rankings

The Vols have been picking up some major steam lately.

Volunteer Country Staff

Just in: Vols Land Commitment from K JT Carver

Matthew Ray

ESPN Analyst Weighs-In on Hall of Fame Chances for Two Former Vols

Tennessee

Matthew Ray

SI All-American Ranks Vols Commit Campbell as No.2 H-TE in the Nation

Tennessee Vols commit Miles Campbell rated as Nation's No.2 H-TE

Matthew Ray

Gators Commit Chief Borders Talks Recruitment, Vols, and More

Gators Commit Chief Borders Talks Recruitment, Vols, and More

Matthew Ray