Knoxville Catholic Set to Host 'Primetime' Matchup Later this Month

Last season, Knoxville Catholic played host to Brentwood Academy on a Thursday night for a game that was aired on ESPN's Geico High School Football Series. The local-area high school will now play host to an even more intriguing opponent this season.

The news was first reported by PrepXtra yesterday evening that Knoxville Catholic will play host to Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill (Texas) on August 29th. A change from Catholic's previously scheduled game against Corbin (Ky.)

The matchup will pit Kaden Martin, the son of Tennessee legend and current assistant head coach/WR coach, Tee Martin, against Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders. Deion is the team's offensive coordinator.

Martin, a two-sport standout in the 2022 class, will be tasked with taking on the defending three-time TAPPS Division II state champions. TC-Cedar Hill has a record of 39-2 over the last three seasons. All of which the father-son duo of Deion and Shedeur were offensive coordinator and quarterback.

Sanders, an FAU commit, is one of the top prospects in the 2021 class, and he will bring his top weapon in 2021 Indiana WR commit, Jordyn Williams.

A snippet of Sanders' SI All-American eval reads:

Sanders looks like a college quarterback today with his combination of size, athleticism and production, which shouldn't be a surprise considering he's the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. He doesn’t have that "wow" arm but proves steady in moving the chains and racking up yards as both a passer and runner. As he matures on and off the field, he looks like a scheme-versatile weapon who could be developed into a multi-year starter at the Power Five level.

Martin will rely on a balanced attacked to help combat one of the top teams in the nations, as juniors Keondre Jarmon and Tommy Winton will bring plenty of firepower to the Knoxville Catholic offense.

At this time, the time for the game has yet to be announced.