Coveted In-State RB Kendall Jackson Talks Latest Tennessee Offer

Matthew Ray

Tennessee offered 2022 in-state running back Kendall Jackson earlier this month, and the Oak Ridge running back talks his recent recruitment and the offer from the Vols.

Salter Draws High Praise, a 'Bounceback Performer' After Day 2 of the Elite 11 Finals

Kaidon Salter participated in the Elite 11 Finals Pro Day, and he is receiving high praise coming out of the event

Matthew Ray

Watch: Kaidon Salter's Elite 11 Pro Day in its Entirety

Matthew Ray

VR2's Rankings of Elite 11 QBs After Day 1, Where Kaidon Salter Came In

Matthew Ray

Day 1 Notes from Kaidon Salters Elite 11 Performance

Matthew Ray

Look: John Chavis “Shares Wisdom” With Tennessee Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley

Tennessee’s current coaching staff met with former defensive coordinator John Chavis on Monday morning, current defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley revealed through a tweet yesterday...

Volunteer Country Staff

Returning Player Profile: Aubrey Solomon

Aubrey Solomon shocked the College Football world when he announced that he would transfer from the University of Michigan to the University of Tennessee in 2019. He helped the defensive line immensely during his first season in Knoxville, and is currently preparing to return for his 2nd season on Rocky Top

Volunteer Country Staff

Players and Staff Praise Pruitt For Support Against Police Brutality

Earlier in the month, Tennessee players and coaches marched through the streets of Knoxville in a peaceful protest against police brutality. During this week’s episode of “The Slice” — a podcast by the University of Tennessee which focuses on players' personal lives — a few players and coaches spoke out about how they felt regarding the recent news that has flooded the United States of America. ..

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: Kaidon Salter Previews Elite 11

Matthew Ray

Returning Player Profile: Eric Gray

Fans of the University of Tennessee are familiar with Eric Gray because of his break-out games against Vanderbilt and Indiana at the end of the 2019-20 season. He was named MVP of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl after recovering an onside kick when the Vols seemed to be dead, followed by a rushing touchdown that gave Tennessee the lead as they entered the final stages of the game...

Volunteer Country Staff

Joe Osovet Reveals What He Looks for in a TE, His Favorite Part of Working at UT, and More

Tennessee tight ends coach Joe Osovet answered a few questions that Tennessee fans were dying to know the answer to on Thursday morning — sitting down with Tennessee Football’s social media managers for a brief Q&A...

Volunteer Country Staff