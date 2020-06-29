Coveted In-State RB Kendall Jackson Talks Latest Tennessee Offer
Tennessee offered 2022 in-state running back Kendall Jackson earlier this month, and the Oak Ridge running back talks his recent recruitment and the offer from the Vols.
Aubrey Solomon shocked the College Football world when he announced that he would transfer from the University of Michigan to the University of Tennessee in 2019. He helped the defensive line immensely during his first season in Knoxville, and is currently preparing to return for his 2nd season on Rocky Top
Earlier in the month, Tennessee players and coaches marched through the streets of Knoxville in a peaceful protest against police brutality. During this week’s episode of “The Slice” — a podcast by the University of Tennessee which focuses on players' personal lives — a few players and coaches spoke out about how they felt regarding the recent news that has flooded the United States of America. ..
Fans of the University of Tennessee are familiar with Eric Gray because of his break-out games against Vanderbilt and Indiana at the end of the 2019-20 season. He was named MVP of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl after recovering an onside kick when the Vols seemed to be dead, followed by a rushing touchdown that gave Tennessee the lead as they entered the final stages of the game...
Tennessee tight ends coach Joe Osovet answered a few questions that Tennessee fans were dying to know the answer to on Thursday morning — sitting down with Tennessee Football’s social media managers for a brief Q&A...
