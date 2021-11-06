Kentucky DB Commit Stewart Still Hearing From Vols, Eyeing Visit

Dallas, Ga-- Cornerback Andre Stewart has been committed to Kentucky for several months, but he is hearing from numerous other schools, including Tennessee. He discusses that here.

"It's been really good," Stewart said of his recruitment. "There's a whole bunch of schools involved, like Michigan, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee, schools like that."

Despite hearing from numerous others, Stewart remains solid in his pledge to Mark Stoops's program.

"It's firm," he said. "I've been committed for a minute now. The coaches take care of me and believe in me. That's really big to me. They talk to my family and showed them a lot of love as well. I like Kentucky a lot."

Tennessee has continued to maintain contact with Stewart, and he continues to listen to the Vols because of their clear belief in his ability.

"They love the way I play," Stewart said."I can run up to stop the run, I play good in the passing game, whether it's man, cover 3 or cover 4, whatever the case may be, and they think I can play great and are interested (in me)."

Stewart made the trip to Knoxville a couple of times over the summer, and he plans to get back to Knoxville one more time.

"Yes, I do not know the specific date yet, but I will definitely go back up there," he said.

Stewart's teammate, Joshua Josephs, is being recruited by both Kentucky and Tennessee as well. Josephs is in Lexington for the weekend, and Stewart says he will "more than likely" be in Lexington as well.

Tennessee has made it clear to Stewart they would like to see him paired with Josephs in Knoxville.

"They talk about me and him a lot," he said. "They definitely want us to come up there and be that duo."

Whenever the time comes and Stewart ends up at a school, he knows what they are going to get in his services.

"They're getting a dog," he said. "They are getting a hard-nosed corner that can play that man, cover 3, or cover a run anywhere on the field. That's what I take pride in."