Latest Visit With Vols 'Pushed Them Up' for Top In-State ATH Boo Carter

Chattanooga Christian School (Tenn.) standout athlete Boo Carter attended Tennessee's top-20 showdown on Saturday against Florida, and following the conclusion of the visit, the state's top prospect in 2024 discussed the visit and more with Volunteer Country.

It was great," Carter said of the trip to Tennessee. "The atmosphere was great. It was all pretty good. I was expecting them to win because they have been on a little win streak, they had to have the defense to win, and they shut them down for the most part, so it was pretty good."

Carter, who holds over 25 Division 1 offers, has the opportunity to play either side of the ball at the next level, and he focused on both sides during Saturday's visit.

"The offense stood out to me the most," Carter said of his on-field takeaway. "By them just outscoring the opponent, it allowed for the outcome. The defense was battling, too, and when it came time, they got their bag."

Carter camped with Tennessee's staff over the Summer, and he has been a frequent visitor to Knoxville, so he has continued to grow more and more comfortable with Josh Heupel's staff.

"I am very comfortable," Carter said of his relationship with the Tennesee staff. "I like all of the staff. I talk to them all every Wednesday and Thursday. I feel special to be, honest. I feel like a number one player with how they are recruiting me as '24."

The Saturday game day visit made a strong impression on Carter, and admittedly, the Vols made a jump in his recruitment.

"It really pushed them up, to be honest," Carter said of what the visit did for the Vols. "Tennessee had always been around the top, but it really moved them up because they beat Florida, and they haven't been able to do for the last four or five years."

Carter's recruitment has only intensified since September 1st when college coaches could start contact him, so he has honed in on what areas of the recruiting process he is planning to focus on, including which position he will play.

"I am looking for love from the coaches, how the team performs, what position I want to play at at the next level, and academics, but really just a lot of love from the coaches," Carter said of this. "I am weighing options (on which side of the ball he wants to play), but I would love to play both sides of the ball in college, if I could. I will probably play DB because of how I am built and my vision."

Carter has been more than stellar on the field at CCS this fall, and on Friday night, he scored six touchdowns against Christian Academy of Knoxville.