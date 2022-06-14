LB Target CJ Allen Moves Up Official Visit With Vols

Tennessee was originally slated to host top linebacker target C.J. Allen for his official visit the weekend of June 24th, but the standout linebacker from Lamar County Comprehensive (Ga.) tells Volunteer Country that he will now be in Knoxville this weekend instead.

Allen is a long-time target of Tennessee's, and the Vols are battling some stout competition for the Peach State product. Allen recently took official visits to Georgia and Auburn, and many believe the home state program may be the team the Vols have to overcome.

Georgia's recent push has been strong, but the Vols will rely on having prioritized Allen for months on end.

Allen most recently visited Tennessee in April.

"It was a great visit overall," Allen said of the April trip. "Just coming in and touring the facility, seeing some of the guys and talking with them. The best part for me was talking to the coaches. Talking with Coach BJ, Coach Banks and Coach Heupel, it was great conversation. They are all just real, honest coaches. At one point, it was not even about football, it was about life. Coach BJ was talking about life and being more of a life coach and teaching about that. He truly cares about his players, also coach Heupel and Coach Banks."

"Definitely getting to see more of the facilities this time," Allen said of what he saw that was different on the trip. "Seeing the weight room and the nutrition rooms. When I came the first time, it was for a game, so I didn't get to see as much. I got to see more of it this time."

During the trip, Allen was able to take in Tennessee's spring game and came away impressed.

"It was crazy when you see how the offense moves that fast, then the defense has to move like that too," Allen said of his thoughts on the tempo of the scrimmage. "It was high intensity all the way through the scrimmage. Really, I was able to see how Jeremy Banks played in space, being able to do it all. I feel like I would fit great in that scheme."

"I would say Tennessee passed some schools, and they are one of the top on my list," Allen said at the time. "They definitely moved up this weekend."